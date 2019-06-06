Menu
St Patrick's College, Shorncliffe.
St Patrick's College, Shorncliffe.
Education

Elite Queensland school in bid to bankrupt Coast parents

by Vanda Carson
6th Jun 2019 1:48 PM
A QUEENSLAND private Catholic school has applied to bankrupt parents for not paying their school fees.

The trustee of Edmund Rice Education Australia, trading as St Patricks College Shorncliffe, was in the Federal Circuit Court today where they asked the court if they could skip personal service of bankruptcy documents on Netta and Misi Pouniu, from Caloundra.

Court documents state that the pair were ordered to pay Edmund Rice Education Australia $24,225.35 by the Magistrates Court in Brisbane on September 11 last year.

Court documents obtained by The Courier Mail state that the bankruptcy notices for Netta and Misi are both dated April 18.

Lawyer Brendan Long, from Celtic Legal in Toowong, asked Registrar Michael Buckingham if he would consent to him serving the pair via substituted service.

Registrar Buckingham dismissed the application telling Mr Long that Netta Pouniu could be served via email and Misi could be served at his work address in Burpengary, rather than his home address.

