St Pat’s lose star player for Payne Cup clash

St Patrick's College Mackay defeated The Rockhampton Grammar School 40-6 in its Aaron Payne Cup qualifier at the Mackay Junior Rugby League Grounds.

ST PATRICK’S College will be without star front rower Paul Bryan for their Aaron Payne Cup opening round match against The Cathedral College today.

The Daily Mercury will livestream the match, beginning at 3.30pm.

Coach Chad Buckby confirmed Bryan, who scored two tries in last week’s 40-6 win over The Rockhampton Grammar School, would miss the crunch clash through injury.

Bryan limped off at the end of last week’s match with what was thought to be a groin injury. “It’s actually a hip flexor,” Buckby explained.

“So he’s out. But we’re hopeful he’s back in time for next week.”

Bryan’s absence is a big blow for St Pat’s, who must rediscover their impressive form from last week on the road in Rockhampton today.

St Pat's celebrate Ethan Coco's try.

But Buckby’s message to his playing group before the Grammar clash was “we’re all in this together”, and he is confident the squad can get the job done even without Bryan.

“You can’t replace a Paul Bryan. But we’ve got some players … who we think will do a fantastic job for us,” Buckby said.

Baden Robinson will come off the bench to take his place in the starting line-up, with Brendan Isau getting the call-up to start on the pine.

Buckby said there were no other expected changes from the side which dominated Grammar last week.

Wednesday, July 29

The Cathedral College v St Pat’s Mackay – 2.30pm (CC) and 3.30pm (AP)