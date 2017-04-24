St Vinnies is back to help

Dianne Krause, Elizabeth Bayer and Linda Pepper welcome customers back to the Cannonvale St Vinnies store.

ST VINNIES is back.

Following substantial water damage and roof repairs, the St Vincent De Paul shop on 102 Shute Harbour Road Cannonvale re-opened its doors last Tuesday April 18.

St Vincent De Paul volunteer Linda Pepper said it was good to see everything returned to normal post Cyclone Debbie.

"It's very busy this morning and also last week and people are very happy we are open again," she said.

"(Our customers) missed us when we were closed, we have a lot of regular customers who come in and look and buy."

Ms Pepper said St Vinnies was there to support everyone in the community.

"We are here to help people and we hope people come down and have a look at our great shop," she said.

The store has returned to normal trading hours Monday to Friday from 9am-4pm and Saturday from 9am-1pm.

A St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland spokesperson paid tribute to the local volunteer team "who themselves have been dealing with substantial damage to their homes and communities in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie".

St Vinnies was fortunate to receive a $4000 donation thanks to a concert by Cairns band Drewboy and the Sax Addicts concert at Beaches in Airlie Beach earlier this month.

St Vinnies member Ron Telford said all of the money would be dedicated to assisting with cyclone recovery.

People affected by the cyclone and in need of assistance are encouraged to call 1300 633 343 to get support with rebuilding lives.