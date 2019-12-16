Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 15-year-old boy charged with the stabbing murder of 17-year-old Jack Beasley will spend Christmas behind bars after the matter was mentioned in court this morning.
A 15-year-old boy charged with the stabbing murder of 17-year-old Jack Beasley will spend Christmas behind bars after the matter was mentioned in court this morning.
Crime

Teenage stabbing kill accused will spend Christmas in jail

by Patrick Billings, Robyn Wuth
16th Dec 2019 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy charged with the stabbing murder of another teenager on the Gold Coast will spend the Christmas holiday behind bars.

The matter was briefly mentioned in Beenleigh Children's Court this morning.

Parkwood teenager Jack Beasley died in the wake of the incident. Picture: Facebook
Parkwood teenager Jack Beasley died in the wake of the incident. Picture: Facebook

The court was closed, with an application by The Courier-Mail and other media to remain in the court while the matter was heard was unsuccessful.

Parkwood 17-year-old Jack Beasley died after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest in a fight on Surfers Paradise Boulevard on Friday night while another 17-year-old stabbed in the chest and back survived.

court jack beasley murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schoolyard assaults go through the roof

        premium_icon Schoolyard assaults go through the roof

        Crime Shocking new data has revealed students as young as Year 1 are being suspended for assaults, as the number of attacks on school grounds skyrocket.

        Call to name ring road bridge after Walkerston legend

        premium_icon Call to name ring road bridge after Walkerston legend

        Politics ‘He never wanted any recognition, but I think he would be flattered’

        OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        premium_icon OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        Education Queensland students achieve record-breaking OP results

        Schools to have 'rocket-in-a-suitcase' program

        premium_icon Schools to have 'rocket-in-a-suitcase' program

        Education 'Queensland has all the right drivers for a booming space economy'