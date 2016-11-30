29°
Resort Island's water-tank runs dry

Inge Hansen | 30th Nov 2016 4:50 PM
EMPTY: The main water tank at Daydream Island reached an all-time low leaving staff with minimal water last week.
EMPTY: The main water tank at Daydream Island reached an all-time low leaving staff with minimal water last week. contributed

IT WAS a situation no one would expect to be in, but it was one that staff at Daydream Island found themselves facing last week.

Last Monday staff reported the main water tank on the island reached an all-time low, leaving no water available to the south end for more than a day.

With staff headquarters located on the southern end of the island, staff said they were put on strict water restrictions, meaning they were unable to shower, flush their toilets, or wash their clothes. They were however given two 600ml water bottles each they said.

A statement from the island said it had "some water flow issues (last week) impacting water supply to the southern end of the island for about 24 hours, mainly impacting staff quarters".

The statement said there was no interruption to the main resort accommodation and facilities and repairs were continuing, however full water supplies had been restored.

A staff member who wished to remain anonymous said a leak had been present in the pipes running from Shute Harbour to the island for weeks but no action had been taken.

He said his main concern was having no fire fighting facilities. He said he and his colleagues had to walk 15 minutes north in order to access water.

He said although he wasn't too phased himself, a lot of people were concerned about the situation.

"People kept going to their room but they couldn't flush their toilet and things like that were pretty annoying."

Now, the Whitsunday Times understands the island is receiving water from a barge delivering 100,000 litres a day from the mainland to the main water tank.

Topics:  daydream island editors picks water water tank

