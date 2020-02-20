Stage set to heat up in Proserpine

HEATING UP: The Sydney Hotshots will perform at the Prince of Wales hotel in Proserpine on March 13. Picture: Supplied

PROSERPINE residents may know the town is one of the warmest in the Whitsundays, but there’s no doubt things will really heat up when the boys from the Sydney Hotshots come to town.

The ‘adults only’ show will be hitting the stage at the Prince of Wales Hotel on March 13 and is expected to give a performance that many are unlikely to forget.

A Hotshots spokeswoman said the show was an entirely new performance for 2020, with choreography from Garry Symonds – who choreographed the world-famous Tap Dogs show.

The spokeswoman called the show an “all-male, all-muscle dance extravaganza”, and promised a high level of audience interaction.

The show is promised to have lots of audience interaction.

“Sydney’s Hotshots have been hard at work putting together their most exciting show ever, with over 20 years of touring they have developed their show into an unforgettable ladies night experience that will leave their audience breathless,” she said.

“It’s the most fun a girl can have. They will be screaming, laughing and thoroughly entertained for an

unforgettable night.”

The routine is led by Dave Hughes, who hails from the Excalibur casino in Las Vegas.

Each performer is hand-picked after auditioning at their Kings Cross venue in Sydney, with performers coming from all over the world.

If selected, performers are sent to a bootcamp before heading on tour to hone their skills.

“The show is renowned for its high-powered dance routines, live singing, acrobatic tricks, sensational bodies, comedy, costumes, spectacular lighting and unique blend of sex appeal,” the spokeswoman said.

Tickets are available through eventbrite.com.au.