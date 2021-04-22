Staggs investigated over alleged pub altercation

Controversial Brisbane centre Kotoni Staggs is once again in the headlines for the wrong reasons, with the NRL’s behavioural watchdog to probe a pub incident.

The NRL integrity unit is investigating Broncos star Kotoni Staggs over an alleged drunken altercation at a Brisbane pub.

The controversial centre is under fire once again with the NRL's behavioural watchdog to probe allegations Staggs clashed with a patron in an alcohol-fuelled incident at the Eatons Hill Hotel during the Easter weekend.

NRL investigators are seeking CCTV footage of the incident in which Staggs, currently sidelined with a knee reconstruction, is said to be intoxicated. They are also trying to ascertain whether a female was involved in the incident.

It is the third off-field drama in less than 12 months for Staggs, who was embroiled in a revenge-porn video saga last August before being hit with a breach notice by the NRL in January after he used a homophobic slur to insult a fan who asked for a photo.

According to legal documents submitted during his court appearance at the time, Staggs knocked back a man's request for a photo and said: "Nah, you walk like a f*****".

The man told Staggs to "f*** off" and a short time later the Broncos centre confronted the man and asked if he called him a "black c***".

Two of Staggs's mates stepped in front of him and started to punch the man, although the Broncos young gun was not guilty of any assault.

The incident went down like a lead balloon with the NRL, with chief executive Andrew Abdo fining Staggs $10,000 and warning one of the game's brightest talents not to ruin his career.

"We have issued him with a $10,000 fine and most importantly, he has to complete an education course and he has to meet with me personally and the head of integrity, together with the club CEO, before he is permitted to play again," Abdo said in February.

"We want him to understand the impact of his words on people and the responsibility that players have to the community. His language is utterly unacceptable but this is about making sure he understands the impact of that and actually changes.

"There are three components - the fine, the education course and making sure he sits down with us.

"Getting them to meet with me is not the silver bullet, but I want to explain to them the impact this has on their personal brand, on the club brand and on the game's brand and then there are two ways they can go from there.

"This is important in relation to Kotoni which is why we want to meet with him before he returns to the field."

Should the governing body find Staggs has a case to answer over his latest incident, it could put his Broncos and NRL career in jeopardy given his rap sheet at the age of 22.

Originally published as Staggs investigated over alleged pub altercation