Staging the villain

PERFORMERS: Strathdickie's Nathaniel Savy (right) played Lord Farquaad in the production of Shrek the Musical Junior in Bowen. He is pictured with Poppy.

PERFORMERS: Strathdickie's Nathaniel Savy (right) played Lord Farquaad in the production of Shrek the Musical Junior in Bowen. He is pictured with Poppy. Amanda Kruger

A STRATHDICKIE teenager took to the stage last week as part of a production in Bowen.

Nathaniel Savy starred as villain Lord Farquaad in La Petite Danse School production of Shrek the Musical Junior at McKenna Hall at Bowen State High School.

The audiences watched Shrek, Princess Fiona and Donkey tell their story in the two sell-out shows.

While playing one main character kept him busy, 16-year-old Nathaniel also played smaller roles as Shrek's dad, the Mad Hatter, Drag Queen and was part of the Puss in Boots tap dance.

Cannonvale's Jorja Whitney was also part of the Bowen production, playing the Big Bad Wolf, a teenage Princess Fiona and a guard.

The pair and their fellow performers put in plenty of hours for the performances, practising every weekend since July and then every night in the week before the performances.

Nathaniel said the dance concert, which was also a musical, was lots of fun, although got a little painful at times as he was basically on his knees throughout most of the performance.

"It was awesome,” he said.

"It was so much fun.

"Everyone there was amazing.”

Nathaniel only joined La Petite Danse School this year after his singing teacher recommended him to the dance teacher.

He was pleased to be picked for such a big role in the production.

"I had to do a blind audition,” he said.

"I had heard amazing things about the productions in previous years.”

The Year 11 student at St Catherine's Catholic College in Proserpine is not a newcomer to the stage, performing as a T-Bird in his school production of Grease last year.

He has also been chosen for the lead role of Don Lockwood in next year's school production of Singing in the Rain.