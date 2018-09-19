Stallholders angered as Foreshore project drags on

Stallholders Wylie Thompson, Jeni Borellini and Tom Bujna are unhappy with delays on the Airlie Beach Foreshore revitalisation project.

Stallholders Wylie Thompson, Jeni Borellini and Tom Bujna are unhappy with delays on the Airlie Beach Foreshore revitalisation project. Claudia Alp

FENCES have been installed at the Airlie Beach Foreshore ahead of revitalisation works that were expected to start this month.

But stallholders from the Airlie Beach Saturday and Cruise Ship Markets said they have already lost significant revenue since their move on September 1.

Marketeer Jeni Borellini said they knew they'd have to move and that the outcome would be worthwhile, but five markets have been held since the move and, as of Saturday, no visible works had been started.

"What we are upset about is we're over here and nothing had happened there, and they wouldn't give us a date as to when it was going to start,” she said.

"At the end of the day, we bring people to town. But we've halved our trade.

"We've been told we had to move then because they're shutting the power off, but they haven't given us a date when.”

The fencing, which started going up on Monday, could take up to five days to be fully installed.

But Tom Bujna from Hungarian Street Foods said the delays that occurred throughout September have had a flow on effect on the market's business and trade.

"These markets belong to these people and to the town,” Mr Bujna said.

"This is the Council's product also. They're ruining this town's perception on the international and national markets in the sense that tourists and locals are saying 'I'm not going to bother coming down any more.'

"The markets are an identity that the town can't afford to lose. We've got competition from Townsville and Mackay and we need to ensure that the cruise ships want to come to our town so we don't lose further revenue.”

A Council Spokesperson confirmed that parks and gardens teams were at the foreshore last Friday having started pre-works in preparation for site establishment which would continue this week.

"Once Council signs a contract and hands over the site, it can sometimes take a up to 10 days weeks for the Contractor to procure items such as fencing, site offices, plant and equipment for site establishment,” they said.

"This is out of Councils hands and depends what resources can be obtained.

"Council needed to ensure market stall holders were out and settled in the new location so there was no potential shut down of the markets or crossover or delay for the Principal Contractor.”

Ergon has been engaged to complete a number of works as part of the foreshore including disconnecting power so certain structures can be safely demolished or removed.

No date has been set to disconnect power at this stage as other works must be under way first.

Works are expected to be completed in February next year.