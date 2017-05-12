Stalwarts unite for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea

Mary Turner, Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre CEO Rebecca Woods and Alice Looke took a stand against cancer at Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this morning.

WHITSUNDAY Neighbourhood Centre CEO Rebecca Woods has an ambitious dream - to consign cancer to the "history books".

And while the $932.15 raised from the Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event this morning won't on its own fulfil this dream, every effort helps to make a difference.

Mary Turner and Alice Looke were among the "stalwarts" who attend the Biggest Morning Tea every year and enjoyed a variety of scones, crepes and warm drinks.

Ms Woods said everyone who attended the Morning Tea was passionate about getting behind the worthy cause.

"Most people here have been touched by cancer in some way - whether through a loved one or through personal experience," she said.

"We have cancer survivors here who come along every year and it's a really nice cause where we can get together on a social level with our guests and raise money at the same time."

The money raised from the Morning Tea will go to the Cancer Council which helps provide support networks for people affected by cancer.

Despite financial difficulties caused from Cyclone Debbie, the same people who support the annual event year after year came with conviction today.

"Everyone in town has been derailed with the cyclone (but for us the Morning Tea presents) people with an opportunity to do something familiar and not cyclone related and also to get together and get that sense of normalcy back," Ms Woods said.

"A lot of people here aren't in a stable financial situation themselves, but they are the stalwarts that come every year to support a great fundraiser."

Australia's official Biggest Morning Tea event is held on May 25, however fundraising events can be held any time between May and June.