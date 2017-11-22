Stand against DV

SPEAK OUT: White Ribbon Day community barbecue on Monday at the Whitsunday Counselling and Crisis Service.

ACCORDING to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, one in three women in Australia have experienced physical or sexual violence towards them perpetrated by someone known to them.

One in five women experience harassment in the workplace.

Over 12 months, on average one woman will be killed every week by a current or former partner.

In Australia, one in four children are exposed to domestic violence.

And the Whitsundays isn't immune to this issue.

Last month alone there were seven breaches of Domestic Violence Protection Orders, bringing the year-to-date total for the area to 54, with Proserpine accounting for 29 of those cases and Bowen 96, according to Queensland Crime Statistics.

On Monday, Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling Service (WCCS) held a free community barbecue to highlight the importance of White Ribbon Day this Saturday.

White Ribbon Day's premise is simple: to stop domestic violence, Australia needs men to stand up, speak out and act.

White Ribbon Australia engages men to highlight the role they can play alongside women to stop violence against women, based on the understanding that most men are not violent.

Only some men use violence and most men share the belief that violence against women is never acceptable.

Acting Service Development manager Sylvia Powell said WCCS deals with high numbers of domestic violence in the area.

"White Ribbon Day is about making women's safety a man's issue too,” she said.

"Even crass remarks about a woman at the pub - it's your responsibility to stand up and say 'that's not on mate' because how we talk about women is where it starts.”

Ms Powell said everyday people can help by encouraging victims and perpetrators of domestic violence to seek help when they need it.

"It's about having that hard conversation and letting them know it's ok to seek help,” she said.

"Don't let shame stop you getting help and in turn don't shame but rather support people to get help.

"To protect women there needs to be a community approach; workplaces need to have provisions for employees and become part of the support plan and school's need to be able to support children witnessing violence.

"Domestic violence isn't limited to any one social status. There can be so many reasons for people to be violent and victims response can be varied, the impact of violence spreads to family as well - it's a very emotional crime and the ripple effect is huge.

"My message for White Ribbon Day is it's mostly a day about getting men to speak up - a day about men having a voice.

"My message to victims is have the courage to speak out and my message for perpetrators is to reach out and understand that there are things you can do to have healthy relationships.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence call the Whitsunday Police on 4948 8888,Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling Service on 4946 2999 or DV Connect Crisis Line on 1800 811 811.