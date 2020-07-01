Star addresses Footy Show affair and falling out

Footy legend Billy Brownless is back sharing the screen with former colleague Garry Lyon for the first time since their bitter falling out.

Brownless has now addressed his relationship with Lyon, as first reported by The Herald Sun, having recently taken on regular segment appearances on Fox Footy alongside Lyon.

The former Footy Show hosts have not worked together since their notorious bust-up behind the scenes at the Footy Show which threatened to tear the iconic program apart.

The pair fell out in 2016 after it was revealed the Melbourne Demons legend had begun dating Brownless' estranged wife Nicky. The couple are still together four years later.

Brownless and wife Nicky had been together for more than 18 years.

Now, Brownless' regular features with corporate bookmaker PointsBet have brought him and Lyon back together on the television for the first time since the storm.

Brownless has been filming market update videos as a PointsBet spokesman. The clips have been broadcast during Fox Footy live match day telecasts.

Brownless has routinely been introduced to the Fox Footy broadcasts by Eddie McGuire and host Sarah Jones while the Fox Footy panel of expert analysers (including Lyon) have been present in the studio.

Brownless has now told The Herald Sun his appearances are pre-recorded, saving the popular footy larrikin any form of awkward encounter.

Billy Brownless and his wife Nikki, and Garry Lyon and his wife Melissa attend a charity event.

"It's all pre-recorded so it's all good. I've done a little bit with PointsBet and I enjoy it," Brownless said.

The Geelong legend earlier this year opened up on the falling out with Lyon, revealing that the pair have still never spoken publicly since the scandal became front page news in 2016.

He told Network 10's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in January that it had taken him more than two years to process his marriage breakdown and friendship betrayal.

"Oh, no we had a split," Brownless said when asked by another celebrity on the show if his wife was comfortable with him participating in the hit show.

"We separated about four years ago. Had a big, big dust-up we did. It was public, very public."

"She just fell out of love," he said, "which happens".

"I didn't expect it," he continued. "You think she'll come back and all that, but she didn't. So that was a real kick in the guts."

Brownless said that it wasn't until a year later that he discovered Nicky had "shacked up with one of my good mates".

"It's been four years now so you get through it, you know," he said. "I reckon it takes you two years when you split, when you bounce back and to be yourself."

When asked about his friendship with Lyon, Brownless said: "We're not best mates and there was no Christmas cards or anything, but one day I suppose we'll sit down and have a beer.

"Time heals," he said.

Garry Lyon and Billy Brownless have never spoken publicly in four years.

Brownless first addressed the falling out in an emotional live interview on The Footy Show in 2016 when he suggested Lyon was no longer one of his "mates".

"I couldn't believe it," Brownless said.

"I found out three or four months ago that something was going on. I had a hunch. I did some investigation myself, sat Nicky down, and we had a chat and she told me.

"My initial feelings were, like anyone - you get angry. You're headless, you're angry.

"I shot of a couple of texts to Garry and to Nicky which you wouldn't want to repeat on this show. And then after a couple of days, you get embarrassed.

"Now I'm just disappointed," Brownless said. "Your mate wouldn't do that … Let me tell you, by law it's legal to do what they're doing, but morally it's wrong in all aspects."

Lyon took indefinite leave from the show before the bombshell feud became public knowledge.

James Brayshaw and Billy Brownless.

The popular presenter has since apologised for the hurt his relationship with Nicky has caused.

His marriage with ex-wife Melissa also ended in 2014 before his relationship with Nicky began. However, Melissa has previously claimed Lyon and Nicky began seeing each other as early as 2013.

"It's important I apologise publicly for the hurt they've been through," Lyon said about his ex-wife Melissa and their sons.

"I was separated back in 2014. It's hard enough to deal with separation, hard enough to deal with privately let alone publicly when you throw in a new relationship that lots of people frown upon, a person who was once married to a friend," he said.

Originally published as Star addresses Footy Show affair, falling out