Star angry over revealing photos

Talk show host Andy Cohen has revealed close friend Anderson Cooper is “pissed” with him for sharing these revealing photos online.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen has had a close friendship with CNN host Anderson Cooper for 25 years.

But a friendship that has spanned that long is bound to come with some complications - or relentless teasing.

With his 6.4 million Instagram followers watching, Cohen uploaded some serious thirst traps of Anderson Cooper topless.

Andy Cohen posted this shirtless photo of pal Anderson Cooper among others. Picture: Instagram

The Emmy award winner captioned the photos, "If it were a normal year, I'd be on vacation with my pal… threatening to post shirtless pics of him.

"Well it's 2020 and I'm sitting on my deck so I figured I'd just post without asking and piss him off! #SilverFox."

One photo showed Cooper with a flower tucked behind his ear.

Fans were overjoyed with the photos Andy Cohen shared of the CNN host. Picture: Instagram

Cohen later addressed his fans on his Instagram Story.

"Anderson is so pissed at me, you guys. But listen, I'm just sitting here, bored under a blanket."

He joked: "So what else am I supposed to do? Maybe I'll do an Instagram Live later, I don't know. I got Ben and Housewives cuts to watch. That's what's happening here… And maybe I'll post more shirtless pictures of Anderson."

Despite Cooper's annoyance, fans were incredibly pleased with Cohen sharing the photos.

"You're doing the Lord's work," one fan commented.

"Omg. Anderson is so hot!" wrote another.

"Lookin' like a snack."

"Thank you for your service to the nation."

Cohen, 52, and Cooper, 53, have been close friends since the early '90s, after they were set up for a blind date.

In 2016, Cooper told the story during an episode of Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

"Andy and I were first set up on a blind date, which never happened because we had a phone call and after two minutes I said, 'I'm not dating this guy.'

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper pose for a selfie together. Picture: Instagram

"He broke my cardinal rule … he mentioned my mum within the first four sentences of meeting me."

Since then, the pair has remained extremely close, showing support for one another during trying times, like Cooper's mother Gloria Vanderbilt's death in June last year, and Cohen's recovery from COVID-19 recently.

Both have also become fathers at the same time, with Cohen welcoming is son Benjamin, in February last year, and Cooper announcing the birth of his son Wyatt in April.

Cohen has big plans for their sons to be "best friends" just like them.

In August, Cohen told USA Today that: "We've gotten so much closer since I've had the talk show and since we've been on tour together. I mean we've been friends for 25 years. He's just an incredibly loyal and caring and sensitive and great friend."

For the past three years, the duo has also hosted the New Year's Eve ball drop in New York City, while also conducting their own stage tour AC2: An Intimate Evening with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen since 2016.

