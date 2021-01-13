Menu
Brisbane Broncos: Jamayne Isaako injures ankle at pre-season training
Rugby League

Star Bronco cops pre-season injury blow

by Chris Honnery
13th Jan 2021 12:31 PM
Brisbane have suffered another pre-season injury scare on Wednesday with Jamayne Isaako leaving training with an ankle issue.

The 24-year-old hobbled out of a tackling drill clutching at his left ankle and was forced to leave training to put it on ice.

The club confirmed he has rolled his ankle, re-aggravating a previous injury.

Isaako has been hampered by a troublesome ankle all pre-season after bruising it during a training session before the Christmas break.

The Kiwi international is expected to be back to full strength in "a week or two".

 


The latest injury setback comes after Corey Oates suffered a break in his left hand last week, ruling him out for up to a month.

Kotoni Staggs is still in the Broncos casualty ward, recovering from a knee injury while Alex Glenn is also managing a hamstring strain.

More to come …

 

Originally published as Star Bronco cops pre-season injury blow

