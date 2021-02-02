Star claims ex Marilyn Manson abused her

Actress Evan Rachel Wood has finally named her alleged abuser as Marilyn Manson, after previously speaking about an unnamed attacker.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood wrote on Instagram.

"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Evan and Marilyn, who is 19 years her senior, began dating in 2007 after she ended her marriage to actor Jamie Bell.

The two then got engaged in 2010, but ended it seven months later.

At least four other women also posted allegations against Manson, including claiming sexual assault, psychological abuse, coercion, violence and intimidation. They were Ashley Walters, model Sarah McNeilly, model Ashley Morgan and artist Gabriella.

Manson's representatives were not immediately available for comment but the rock star has "categorically denied" similar allegations in the past.

Rock star Marilyn Manson with ex-partner Evan Rachel Wood.

A lengthy statement issued by his team in response to questions from Metal Hammer last year highlighted that Manson "remains friends" with Me Too figurehead Rose McGowan, "and she talks very fondly of their three a half years together".

It also mentioned Manson's ex-wife Dita Von Teese "remains good friends" with him, and has said she avoided any abusive episodes in the entertainment industry in her career.

"There are also numerous articles over multiple years where Evan Rachel Wood speaks very positively about her relationship with Manson," the statement added.

Wood, 33, previously told Rolling Stone that she met Manson when she was 18 and he was 36 and married to Von Teese.

In 2018, the Westworld star testified before a House Judiciary Subcommittee as part of an effort to get the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights passed, saying "the toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse which started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me, raping what he believed to be my unconscious body."

She testified before the California senate the following year on behalf of the Phoenix Act, a law that extended the statute of limitations for reporting domestic violence from one year to five years.

She did not name an alleged perpetrator on either occasion.

In May 2018, a police report was filed against Manson citing unspecified sex crimes that allegedly took place in 2011, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In August 2018, the Los Angeles District's Attorney office announced that it would not pursue that case because of a lack of corroborating evidence.

Manson's lawyer, Howard E. King, told The Hollywood Reporter that the "allegations made to the police were and are categorically denied by Mr. Warner and are either completely delusional or part of a calculated attempt to generate publicity ... Any claim of sexual impropriety or imprisonment at that, or any other, time is false."

In 2009, Manson told Spin that he sang about the period after he and Wood broke up on one of his records. "I say, 'If you want to hit bottom, don't bother trying to take me with you,'" he said.

Westworld star Wood has alleged that Manson abused her, which he denies.

Manson said his lowest point was Christmas Day 2008. "My walls were covered in scrawlings of the lyrics and cocaine bags nailed to the wall," he said. "And I did have an experience where I was struggling to deal with being alone and being forsaken and being betrayed by putting your trust in one person, and making the mistake of that being the wrong person.

"I made the mistake of trying to, desperately, grasp on and save that and own it. And every time I called her that day - I called 158 times - I took a razorblade and I cut myself on my face or on my hands."

He said it was "a really stupid thing to do" but he "wanted to show her the pain she put me through."

He added that another song was about his fantasies: "I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer."

Manson's PR team afterwards said: "The comments in Spin where Manson had a fantasy of using a sledgehammer on Evan and he cut himself 158 times was obviously a theatrical rock star interview promoting a new record, and not a factual account. The fact that Evan and Manson got engaged six months after this interview would indicate that no one took this story literally."

The statement added: "Unfortunately, we live in a time where people believe what they read on the Internet, and feel free to say what they want with no actual evidence. The effects can be catastrophic and promoting non fact based information is wholly irresponsible. All we can try and do, as the media and individuals, is to use facts and truth and not hide behind gossip and conjecture to further our own agendas."

