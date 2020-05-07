Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne. Picture: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne. Picture: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project
Celebrity

Star couple’s shock split

by Jessica Bennett
7th May 2020 12:52 PM

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have called it quits.

The model, 27, and the "Pretty Little Liars" actress, 30, reportedly spilt in early April, People reported on Wednesday.

"Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it's over now," a source told the outlet. "Their relationship just ran its course."

Delevingne and Benson first sparked dating rumours in May 2018 when they were spotted holding hands while out in New York.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have reportedly called it quits. Picture: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have reportedly called it quits. Picture: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project

Although many suspected they were an item, the couple didn't confirm their relationship until June 2019, when Delevingne posted a video of her kissing Benson on social media.

Over the course of their relationship, Benson got two tattoos referencing her relationship with the model. The first, a "CD" on her side, and the second, the word "squishy" on her hip, an apparent nickname for Delevingne.

The pair "wed" in a Las Vegas ceremony in August last year, however it has since been revealed it wasn't legally binding.

 

"I feel like I've known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being," Delevingne wrote to Benson in a sweet 30th birthday message in December.

"I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy a**, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson."

Benson replied to the post, "Love you my choonchie pet. My best friend. My kween."

They haven't uploaded Instagram pictures of each other since late February.

The couple were together for two years. Picture: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Grey Goose
The couple were together for two years. Picture: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Grey Goose

 

Delevingne previously dated singer St Vincent and has been linked to Paris Jackson and singer Rita Ora, whose 2018 song Girls was allegedly inspired by her relationship with the Paper Towns actress.

Meanwhile, Benson was on-again, off-again with Ryan Good, best known for being Justin Bieber's stylist and an executive producer on the TV series Punk'd, for three years.

Representatives for the pair did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Star couple's shock split

More Stories

cara delevingne celebrity celebrity couple gossip

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Soccer coaches vote for region's top 5

        premium_icon Soccer coaches vote for region's top 5

        Sport Football coaches confirm Magpies have the deadliest striker in the competition; but which Mackay Premier League players rival him?

        Bowen sporting clubs benefit from IGA’s generosity

        premium_icon Bowen sporting clubs benefit from IGA’s generosity

        News Bowen IGA has handed out cheques to Bowen businesses, encouraging people to buy the...

        St Cath’s principal relieved as students gear up for return

        premium_icon St Cath’s principal relieved as students gear up for return

        News Some year groups will head back to school on Monday, several weeks before...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days