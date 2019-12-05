Star embraces bizarre outdoor naked trend

Superstar DJ Diplo has embraced a widely ridiculed new viral "trend" sparked by a self-professed healer last week.

The 41-year-old DJ and producer behind global hits like Lean On and Sia's Electric Heart shared a very intimate snap with his 5.7 million Instagram followers, sunning his nether regions from the top of a mountain. He declared it his "peace offering to climate change".

Climate change has yet to respond.

Diplo, real name Thomas Pentz, was inspired by a Californian "healer" named Metaphysical Meagan, who last week posted a picture of herself on Instagram practising what she described as "perineum sunning".

Diplo from a better angle. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Meagan claimed starting her day with the rather revealing practice had boosted her health, providing her with more energy than a morning coffee, giving her better sleep and leading to "so much creativity" flowing through her life.

Unsurprisingly, her claims were met with a fair bit of ridicule - including from actor Josh Brolin, who claimed that he'd tried perineum sunning but "my puckerhole is crazy burned and I was going to spend the day shopping with my family and instead I'm icing and using aloe and burn creams because of the severity of the pain".

Brolin, however, didn't post a pic. Coward. Diplo did tag Brolin under his nude photo to report that his "puckerhole is doing just fine". Now, lets all agree never to use the word "puckerhole" again.

But beware, Diplo: Experts have warned Meagan's claims are unfounded and could actually increase your risk of skin cancer.

Dr Diana Gall, from Doctor-4-U, told Insider: "There is no evidence that sunbathing in this way has any effect on physical wellbeing.

"Practising mindfulness comes in many different and safer forms, and there are no extra benefits of doing this naked in the sun."