Star 'Micks' is backing us

POSITIVE VIBES: Country artist Michaela Cook is doing her bit for the cyclone-affected Whitsundays.

AUSTRALIA'S answer to Taylor Swift was in the Whitsundays last week filming a video for a new single soon to be released.

Michaela Cook, aka 'Micks' said the song called Everything is Going to Be Alright was an upbeat track whose message was designed to offer a pick-me-up for the people of the Whitsundays after Cyclone Debbie tore through the region 10 weeks ago.

That is why, Micks,was in the Whitsundays last week filming brilliantly blue water and idyllic island-back drops to accompany the new release, courtesy of Tourism and Events Queensland.

"This coincided so well with the message Tourism and Events Queensland wanted to get out there," she said.

"And that is the Whitsunday region has hasn't been blown away.

"Everyone can still come and the Whitsundays is still beautiful and that is why we chose here to film."

Micks has shot to global prominence since her musical debut in 2014 when she released her iTunes topping single called Have Faith.

Through her growing social media fan-base of more than 51,000 'likers' on Facebook, Micks is throwing her digital influence and her musical talent behind the Whitsunday marketing campaign.

Like Swift, Micks prides herself on her song-writing ability and has been strongly inspired by the American country starlet.

Micks said she was all about using her platform to promote positive causes.

"My main priority when interacting on social media is using it for good," she said.

Though she didn't grow up in the country the appeal which drew Micks to the genre was the ability of good country artists to tell a story.

"Country music is about the stories artists tell through their songs. I have always been someone that has wanted to be relateable, someone that can write a song and have people say 'Hey that happened to me too'," Micks said.

While in the Whitsundays Micks took in the silica white sands of Whitehaven Beach.

"It was gorgeous. But what has stood out for me the most is the people are so kind and friendly and supportive," she said.

"All they want to do is showcase how awesome this place is, it been so heart-warming."