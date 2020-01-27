Star NRL recruit arrested after Moore Park incident

The NRL is today dealing with another potential off-season scandal following the overnight arrest of Canberra Raiders' star recruit Curtis Scott.

Club officials have yet to inform the NRL integrity unit that Scott was locked up in Sydney overnight following an incident with police after a boozy Australia Day celebration.

He is facing charges of resisting arrest after being approached by police in the Moore Park area.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was informed of the drama at 9.45am today.

Curtis Scott was arrested overnight near Moore Park. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross

Scott joined the Raiders after being granted an early release by Storm, two years before his contract expired.

It is a blow for the Raiders who released another centre Joey Leilua to the Wests Tigers over the weekend.

The former Melbourne Storm star has spent the long weekend in Sydney catching up with family and old mates.

He also had drama on Saturday night at the Clovelly Hotel where he was searched on the footpath outside the premises in a random police drug check.

He was found to have had nothing in his possession, according to his manager Sam Ayoub.

The Daily Telegraph is awaiting comment from the Raiders and NSW Police.

Curtis Scott in his new Raiders gear. Picture: Canberra Raiders

Only last week Scott spoke in a Fox Sports interview about why he enjoyed playing for a club outside of Sydney.

"(Signing with Canberra) was to stay out of the Sydney rat-race and the Sydney fishbowl," he said, "It's a good place to just concentrate on footy and at the moment, that's the most important thing - apart from my family - that's going on in my life,"