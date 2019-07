Proserpine's Kerry Hutchinson, Shelley Stanley and Sukanya Lloyd at the Love Your Sister golf day at Proserpine Golf Club on Saturday.

Proserpine's Kerry Hutchinson, Shelley Stanley and Sukanya Lloyd at the Love Your Sister golf day at Proserpine Golf Club on Saturday. Monique Preston

GOLD LOGIE winner Samuel Johnson graced the Proserpine Golf Club on Saturday for a Love Your Sister Golf day, part of a road trip around Australia to raise the final $1 million of the $1 0m he promised his sister late Connie Johnson he would raise for cancer research.

