Star reacts to Queer Eye rip-off claims

One of the hosts of the revamped version of The Living Room has responded to claims the show is a "rip-off" of Queer Eye.

The hosting line-up is unchanged but the rest of the Channel 10 show has had huge a makeover with the new and improved season set to kick off on TV tonight at 7.30pm.

Promos for The Living Room have been airing over the past few weeks and viewers couldn't help but notice the striking similarities to Netflix's hit show, Queer Eye.

The new Living Room format looks identical to Queer Eye... They’re even marketing it as ‘The Fab Four are back!’ — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) June 28, 2020

Is it just me or is The Living Room just like Queer Eye but with no queer eyes and a specific focus on interior design — no more hibachi grills!!! (@chefsofcolour) June 28, 2020

the new season of the living room on channel ten is gonna be hetero queer eye and you can’t convince me otherwise — “Rebecca” (@beccollin) June 28, 2020

Can The Living Room please stop using Lizzo and blatantly rippong off Queer Eye? It hasn't even started yet. — Leah (@forthejokes) June 28, 2020

Queer Eye stars Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown. Picture: Austin Hargrave

Speaking to news.com.au, Dr Chris Brown said there are "undoubtedly" some similarities between the new version of The Living Room and Queer Eye.

"We kind of gave it away when they call us the 'Fab Four' in the promo," Brown told news.com.au. "I'm pretty sure Queer Eye use the 'Fab Five', so that's probably what they're referencing.

"Undoubtedly I think there are some similarities there. We just don't have the fashion guy, and trust me, given the amount of double-denim that Barry Du Bois is trying to get away with these days, we do desperately need a fashion guy."

The Living Room: Miguel Maestre, Dr Chris Brown, Amanda Keller and Barry Du Bois.

Just like Queer Eye, each episode of The Living Room will now focus on one individual or one family, with each of the hosts helping them out in a variety of areas.

"It's a more cohesive team effort," Brown told news.com.au. "We still work in our passion areas, but at the same time we're crossing over and helping each other out."

The new format will see Brown having to help Du Bois with renovation projects, which he admitted are way out of his comfort zone.

"The last DIY I tried to attempt on Barry's advice was my shower screen which had a leaking seal," Brown said. "He said it would take me 20 minutes and it would be easy."

Spoiler: it took way longer.

"It took me seven trips to Bunnings and eventually I managed to get the shower screen off the frame and took it outside and I dropped it onto the ground. It went from being one decent shower screen to four million tiny pieces of glass," Brown told news.com.au. "I spent the next week trying to retrieve bits of glass from my backyard.

"I like to think I'm the everyman - if I can actually achieve anything in a renovation on The Living Room, then rest assured every man, woman, and child at home can do it as well."

The Living Room has a new home base in Newtown.

In each season of Queer Eye, the Fab Five operate out of a base known as the 'Queer Eye Loft'. And The Living Room has taken a similar approach this year, with the team setting up shop inside a house in Newtown, Sydney.

"Because we're going into people's homes on a Friday night, the idea was to try and make that a bit more relatable and be in our own home," Brown explained to news.com.au. "That way it becomes our home base from which we set out from."

And just like Queer Eye, Brown has promised The Living Room could reduce viewers to tears with some touching moments.

"You're still getting your guilt-free Friday night in with the four of us (Amanda Keller, Barry Du Bois, Miguel Maestre and Dr Chris Brown) where you're encouraged to crack open a bottle of sparkling water or something a little stronger, and have a bit of a laugh and occasionally a bit of a cry," he said.

The Living Room airs on Channel 10 at 7.30pm tonight

Originally published as Star reacts to Queer Eye rip-off claims