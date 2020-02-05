Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Margot Robbie really wants to meet J.Lo.
Margot Robbie really wants to meet J.Lo.
Celebrity

Star that Margot’s desperate to meet

by Andrew Bucklow
5th Feb 2020 7:14 AM

Margot Robbie has revealed which Hollywood star she's desperate to meet.

The Aussie actress has starred alongside A-lister's including Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith and Charlize Theron, to name just a few.

But during an interview with Carrie Bickmore on The Project, Robbie said there's still one celeb she's keen to have a chat with.

"Do you know who I didn't get to meet and I really wanted to meet, was J.Lo," Robbie said on the Channel 10 show.

 

"When I found out that I got nominated for the Golden Globe, it was the first thing I said. My husband woke me up and he was like, 'You got nominated for a Golden Globe and so did so and so and so and so and J.Lo.' And I was like, 'Do you think this means I'm going to get to meet J.Lo?' He was like, 'Is that really the first thing you thought of?'"

Robbie was hopeful she'd run into Lopez at either the Golden Globes or the SAGs, but it wasn't to be.

"I'm devastated," she told Bickmore. "I'd really like to meet J.Lo!"

Robbie won't get a chance to meet J.Lo at next week's Oscars after the Hustlers star was overlooked for a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Robbie, whose new film Birds of Prey hits cinemas tomorrow, is nominated for an Oscar for her role in Bombshell.

More Stories

Show More
actress celebrity entertainment margot robbie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stayz responds to council’s ‘party house’ laws

        premium_icon Stayz responds to council’s ‘party house’ laws

        News Whitsunday Regional Council’s noise curfew and ‘good neighbour rules’ came under fire from the rental website.

        Last says ‘nothing concrete’ in Bowen birthing review

        premium_icon Last says ‘nothing concrete’ in Bowen birthing review

        Health Dale Last has said the current government had been ‘making noises on maternity...

        Ignoring police lands man in watch house for New Year's Eve

        premium_icon Ignoring police lands man in watch house for New Year's Eve

        News A Collinsville man has been fined for being a public nuisance, after verbally...

        Child swallows head of popular kids' TV character

        premium_icon Child swallows head of popular kids' TV character

        Offbeat Eadie Byrne bit off more than she could chew but still loves Peppa.