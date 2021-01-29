Star will keep ‘ruffling feathers’ after furore

BBL star Dan Christian won’t shy away from standing up for his beliefs after taking on the Prime Minister over Australia Day.

BBL star Dan Christian won’t shy away from standing up for his beliefs after taking on the Prime Minister over Australia Day.

If "ruffling some feathers" is what it takes to keep up the momentum to stamp out racism in Australia then that's what Dan Christian will do.

The indigenous Big Bash star was at the centre of social media storm earlier in the week when he told Scott Morrison to "read the room" after the Prime Minister questioned Cricket Australia's decision to remove references to Australia Day from matches on January 26.

Watch every match of the 2020/21 KFC BBL Finals Live & Ad-Break Free During Play on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

Preparing to keep alive his chances at what would be a ninth domestic T20 title when the Sydney Sixers tackle the Perth Scorchers in Canberra on Saturday, Christian joked he was "pretty popular on social media" earlier this week.

Christian, who has long been outspoken on indigenous issues in cricket took on the PM, Liberal National Party Senator Gerard Rennick and a host of racist trolls who tried to shout him down.

@ScottMorrisonMP read the room Mr Prime Minister. @CricketAus are leading the way because your government won’t. There’ll be millions of kids watching our @BBL games on the 26th January, and they’ll see us taking a knee against racism, and promoting inclusion for all. Take note. — Dan Christian (@danchristian54) January 22, 2021

But Christian said there was overwhelming support for his stance and the 37-year-old said he would never back away from championing the cause of indigenous affairs.

"Amongst our group it was a bit of a laugh how much I was ruffling some feathers for a couple of days there," he said on Friday.

"I was pretty passionate about what I was talking about. If that means it rubs a few people up the wrong way then so be it.

"One of the great things was the amount of support I received on the back of back of my comments, from all walks of life.

"It was nice to get that support and to see that people are supportive of seeing some change."

Christian also praised CA, which came under fire from some state cricket officials for the position it took, one which was followed by AFL clubs who joined the push to change the date of Australia Day.

"Cricket Australia, in the last 12 months in particular and the last little while have been increasing their amount of work in the indigenous space and it's really pleasing from my perspective and I am more than happy to get on board with it," he said.

Christian managed to put the social media storm to one side on Tuesday, smashing 49 not out off just 23 balls to help guide the Sixers to the top of the Big Bash table.

A win over the Scorchers will put the men in magenta in to a second-straight final, and potentially give Christian, in his first year at the club, his second title in three years.

"The reason I play these days is to play finals and try and lift trophies," he said.

"To be able to do it with a new team …we're really excited to be here."

Originally published as Star will keep 'ruffling feathers' after furore