Stargate actor dies in tragic accident

Actor Cliff Simon, best known for his portrayal of the villain Ba'al on the sci-fi series Stargate SG-1, has died in a tragic kiteboarding accident. He was 58.

Simon, who previously taught windsurfing and waterskiing, died on Tuesday March 9 at Topanga Beach, California.

His wife Colette confirmed the news in a statement on Facebook in which she shared her "unimaginable heartbreak".

"He was known to most of you on this page as the villain you loved to hate, Ba'al, from Stargate SG-1," she wrote.

Simon as Ba’al in Stargate: Continuum (2008). Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

"But, as he said, 'Acting is what I do, it's only a part of who I am.' And he was SO much more - a true original, an adventurer, a sailor, swimmer, dancer, actor, author. There is a gaping hole where he once stood on this earth. He was loved by too many to mention and had a great impact on so many lives.

"A small saving grace to this tragedy is that he was doing one of the things he loved most and passed away on the beach near the water, which was his temple."

A former athlete and veteran, Simon also made guest appearances in series like NCIS: Los Angeles, Days of Our Lives, The Americans and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

After moving to the UK from South Africa as a teenager, Simon previously had aspirations to compete in swimming for Great Britain at the 1984 Olympic Games, however he returned to his homeland and joined the air force at the age of 17.

Simon's entry into acting began while performing in a theatre troupe while working in resort hotels.

This led to a stint performing in Paris' famous Moulin Rouge in 1989, which he documented in his 2016 book, Paris Nights: My Year at the Moulin Rouge.

His big break, however, came in 2001 when he was cast as the series villain Ba'al in Stargate SG-1.

Appearing in the popular TV show from 2001 to 2007, Simon later reprised this role in the film 2008 film Stargate: Continuum.

Simon with fellow actors Robin Curtis, Matthew Lewis and Imogen Bailey at Supanova in Sydney. Picture: Getty Images

Since his passing, several fans have shared tributes to Simon on his social media, reminiscing on the actor's work and kindness at sci-fi conventions.

"I'm in shock because he was always so open and adventurous that he was like a force of nature. I am very glad he was doing something he absolutely loved when he was rudely taken from this life," wrote one fan.

"How sad. Met him in Chicago a couple of years ago. He struck me as such a genuinely good person, with an amazing sense of adventure. My condolences," said another.

"My heart goes out to all of Cliff's family and friends. I never had the pleasure of meeting him in person but the affection his fellow Stargate cast mates have for him has been obvious every time he is mentioned."

