Stars fooled by savage talk show prank

Singer Craig David, Tiger King star Carole Baskin and several UK Love Island contestants have been duped into thinking they were being interviewed live on air by talk show hosts James Corden and Jimmy Fallon.

In fact, the celebs had fallen victim to notorious YouTube pranksters Archie Manners and Josh Pieters, who stitched together audio clips from the two famous talk show hosts to convince unsuspecting celebs they were taking part in televised interviews.

The duo posed as behind-the-scenes TV producers, explaining to those they'd lured into the prank that they would not be able to see the talk show host himself due to technical issues.

UK Love Island couple Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague appeared none the wiser through their "James Corden interview" that they were in fact being played questions Corden had asked guests in previous interviews.

In another stunt posted to their YouTube channels two days ago, the pranksters fooled Born To Do It singer Craig David into thinking he was speaking to Corden, giving an earnest interview about how he was coping with life in quarantine.

Their most recent stunt, posted today, saw the pair dupe one of the stars of the Tiger King Netflix documentary series into thinking she was being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon.

In what Baskin thought was her first TV interview since appearing in the wildly popular docuseries, she revealed that she'd had to let go about half of her staff since coronavirus hit and said the remaining volunteers at her animal sanctuary are working double-time.

Despite being duped, Baskin later told Us Weeklyshe "isn't angry" about the "fun prank," saying: "I was suspicious as we were doing it because the questions appeared taped, but had no idea it would turn out to be such a fun prank.

"It gave us a very welcome good laugh. I appreciate their cleverness and that they created their video in a way that I don't feel was in any way mean-spirited."

Manners and Pieters are notorious for pulling off elaborate pranks on unsuspecting people in the public eye. In January, Pieters flew controversial British commentator Katie Hopkins to Prague to accept the entirely fictional "Campaign to Unify the Nation Trophy".

"Now that Katie Hopkins can't read Twitter, I can tell you that on Monday I made her fly to Prague to pick up a completely fake award," Pieters tweeted.

