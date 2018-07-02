Stars go wild inside the Logies

NO external photographers were allowed inside the 60th TV Week Logie Awards ceremony - but that didn't stop the stars from playing up for the cameras that aired the event on TV.

The stars also couldn't help themselves as they fired up their smartphones and blitzed Instagram and Twitter with their candid shos from the evening.

Here's a snapshot of some of the best photos from inside the awards:

MAFS STARS PARTY ON

Dean, Charlene and Ryan from Married at First Sight look very happy even though they thought that Nine's stellar show "was robbed" from the most popular reality TV category. Charlene had previously spoken out against Dean on the show, but it seems they've kissed and made up now!

Everyone from the MAFS cast was up for a big night it seemed.

STREWTH! IT'S ALF AND MARILYN

Emily Symons and Ray Meagher have been to many Logies, more than most Millenials at the event - or reality stars for that matter! Here they are at their table.

OSHER GETS UP CLOSE WITH NCIS STAR

The Bachelor host was hanging out with NCIS star and guest Wilmer Valderrama.

KELLY ROWLAND ROCKS THE CROWD

The Voice judge and Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland gave an incredible performance, getting celebrities out of their seats with hits like Survivor and When Love Takes Over. Nine Network news presenter Deborah Knight posted a video of the superstar from the front row.

Front row seat! @kellyrowland #tvweeklogies A post shared by Deborah Knight (@deborah_knight) on Jul 1, 2018 at 5:06am PDT

BLOKES NIGHT OUT

Funny man Rove McManus took a selfie with "legends" Ray Martin and George Negus as they celebrated 60 Minutes being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

HOME AND AWAY TAKES THE LOGIES

Summer Bay newcomer Sam Frost, in her first Logie Awards as an actor, posted a happy snap with her co-star Penny Mcnamee as they partied inside the venue. Frost referred to Mcnamee as her "saving grace".

HUGHSEY'S UBERGATE JOKE ON KARL

In his opening monologue, Dave Hughes took aim at Karl and Peter Stefanovic for their embarrassing Uber phone call that was leaked. Cameras cut to Karl who jokingly held up his mobile to show an ad for 13-CABS.

Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson and Georgie Gardener react during Dave Hughes’ opening Logies speech Picture: Channel 9

LISA SHINES WITHOUT NINE

Hughesy didnt leave Lisa Wilkinson alone either. After making a jokes about her pay packet at Ten. she worked the room, posing with stars including Wilmer Eduardo Valderrama from NCIS. he was an international guest at the event.

ROVE AND SAM REUNITE

They may not have a radio show anymore, but Rove McManus and Sam Frost are still good mates. They posed for the camera together with his wife.

GRANT DENYER'S WIFE SPEECHLESS

Chezzi Denyer posted this photo after her husband Grant won his first Logie in 22 years. They weren't prepared for the moment at all.

LIVING ROOM STARS HOLDING HANDS

Before their win on the night for Best Lifetyle program, the team of stars on The Living Room all held hands!

LOGIE LADIES OF QLD REPRESENT

Sonia Kruger, Shelley Craft and Leila McKinnon took this gorgeous selfie.

LADY JMO BEFORE HER MUSICAL ACT

Behind the scenes before Julia Morris too the to stage and sang her incredible Logies song.

TEN'S LOGIES KEEP COMING

Matt White and Kate Peck pose up after winning for the coverage of the Bathhurst 1000.

PATTI NEWTON GLAMS UP

She's probably been to more Logies than most, and that didn't stop Patti Netwon from partying with Denise Drysdale and Craig Bennett.

Great fun at the Logies! A post shared by Patti Newton (@pattinewtonofficial) on Jul 1, 2018 at 4:21am PDT

LISA'S LOGIES GIRL CRUSH

Wilkinson posted this selfie with Carrie Bickmore and Bec Maddern.

NINE'S TODAY LADIES STUN

Sylvia Jeffreys posted this cool shot of Natalia Cooper, Jayne Azzopardi and Deborah Knight.

KARL AND JASMINE'S COUPLE SHOTS

Karl Stefanovic and his fiance Jasmine Yarbrough may not have walked the red carpet together, but the couple appeared in several glammed up selfies before the event. The shoe designer skipped the red carped to avoid media attention.