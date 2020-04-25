Aussie star’s heartfelt driveway tribute

Andy Lee was among the scores of notable Australians who took to their driveways to pay tribute to our fallen this Anzac Day.

The comedian joined others in a poignant playing of The Last Post at 6am, sharing a video of the moving tribute on Instagram.

"We Will Remember Them," Lee captioned his video.

People across the country have today taken to their driveways to commemorate this year's Anzac Day, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison described would be one to be remembered "for a very long time".

Unable to gather in groups due to coronavirus restrictions, Aussies lit candles in their driveways at 6am as part of the Returned Services League's "Light Up The Dawn" initiative.

The stark difference between this year's Anzac Day commemorations and those past was acknowledged at barely attended memorials around the country, where special exemptions were made to conduct Dawn Services.

Marches have been cancelled for only the third time - the last time in 1942 and previously during the devastating Spanish flu outbreak.

Also taking to their driveway to pay tribute this Anzac Day was Channel 9 TV personality and radio host Ben Fordham, who shared this touching photo of his son Freddy holding a candle.

Lisa Wilkinson also joined the driveway tribute, writing on Instagram that she hoped it was "the beginning of a great #ANZACday tradition".

"In our street there were about six groups standing silently with candles as we listened to The Last Post in the distance," she wrote. "Among other things it connected us as never before - to each other, to our country, to our history."

Nine newsreader Deb Knight also took part, sharing this touching photo of her daughters Elsa and Audrey holding candles.

Russell Crowe marked Anzac Day from his home, tweeting that while we "can't be in the same place but we can be together".

Anzac Day tomorrow.

April 25th.



Light cracks around 5am.

Dawn colours from 5:30am.



We can’t be in the same place, but we can be together.#LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/qkOCSieveJ — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) April 23, 2020



Parents-to-be and Married At First Sight stars Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant also joined their neighbours to commemorate Anzac Day:

Other celebrities including Erin Molan and Hamish Blake shared tributes on their Instagram stories as they took part in driveway tributes for Anzac Day.

Erin Molan shared this photo.

Yesterday, Mr Morrison flagged the RSL's initiative and streamed services as "an opportunity for all of us to gather as our nation remembers its fallen and its heroes and reflects on the great values that sustain them at other times," he said.

"It was a hundred years ago when Australians returned from the First World War, and on their first Anzac Day in Australia, it was in the middle of the Spanish flu. And so something very similar to what we will face tomorrow, as we gather together without the parades, but we do so quietly and commemoratively, and I do think it will be a very special time," he said.

"Anzac Day is special. Let's remember them tomorrow. Make a post. Thank them for their service. Let them know they're all appreciated, much admired, greatly respected. And join in the national effort, I think, for an Anzac Day which will be one to remember for a very long time."

Originally published as Star's heartfelt driveway tribute

Hamish Blake also marked Anzac Day from his driveway.