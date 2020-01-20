Menu
Keltie Knight arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
Celebrity

Stars hit red carpet in daring gowns

by Lexie Cartwright
20th Jan 2020 9:00 AM

We're in for a treat today with another Hollywood red carpet spectacle, and it's the most star-studded event yet.

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is currently underway at the Shine Auditorium in Los Angeles, where celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix and Jennifer Lopez are nominated for top honours.

But before we get to the official part of the evening, we cast our eyes to the silver carpet where the world's most glamorous people put their best fashion foot forward for us to mercilessly judge. You can watch the ceremony live from midday on Foxtel's Arena channel.

Here are the best and worst looks.

Big Little Lies' Kathryn Newton told reporters on the carpet she "wanted to look like the sun". Curious aspiration.

Kathryn Newton arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
Australian TV host Renee Bargh is among the first arrivals, looking breathless in a two-piece silver number with a daring leg slit.

Renee Bargh arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
She's joined by Canadian presenter Keltie Knight who has also opted for silver in an eccentric gown, with a neckline inspired by an oyster.

 

Keltie Knight. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
US reality star Andrewa Boehlke has glided in in a floaty baby pink dress fit with ballerina bun.

 

Andrea Boehlke. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
More to come

celebrity fashion movies red carpet sag awards sag awards 2020

