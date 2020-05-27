Star’s mammoth tip makes waitress cry

NBA hotshot Andre Drummond left an eye-watering $US1000 ($AUD1500) tip for a waitress who cried "tears of happiness".

The Cleveland Cavaliers star showed his softer side at a Florida restaurant amid the coronavirus crisis.

Waitress Kasandra Diaz admitted she didn't know who the kind-hearted customer was until she spotted the staggering $1000 tip left on a $164 bill - which left her in shock.

Diaz posted a snap of the receipt on Instagram, and wrote: "When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip and information to close the table and I couldn't believe it.

"From a $160 check, the tip read $1000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me.

"I had no idea how to react, I didn't want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn't describe the amount of appreciation I had and have.

"It's so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much."

Drummond - who is thought to be raking in over $AUD40 million this season, replied: "Thank you for being amazing!" He also thanked the restaurant for its hospitality.

The general manager of the restaurant told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that Diaz would be able to keep the entire tip.

Drummond was enjoying his eighth season in the NBA before coronavirus put the campaign on standby.

Prior to this term, the two-time All-Star had been loyal to the Detroit Pistons his entire career until they traded him to Cleveland in February.

The NBA suspended its season "until further notice" after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 12.

The league's top brass are reportedly in talks to resume the season at Florida's Walt Disney World Resort in late July.

The Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando could be used as a "single site for games, practices and housing" to cut down on team travel across the States.

