Star’s Marvel character is bisexual

In a storyline that has been welcomed by fans, The Marvel Universe has revealed that one of its most popular characters is bisexual.

In a storyline that has been welcomed by fans, The Marvel Universe has revealed that one of its most popular characters is bisexual.

Marvel have released a new comic in which Chris Pratt's character in Guardian's of the Galaxy, Star-Lord, is a polyamorous bisexual.

The revelation about the character, played by the 41-year-old actor in the four films, was made in the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy #9 comic book.

Readers of the comic book learned that Star-Lord, aka Peter Quill made it to a parallel universe after almost dying.

Chris Pratt's character Star-Lord from Marvel's Guardian's of the Galaxy is bisexual. Picture: Marvel

RELATED: Stars rush to publicly defend Chris Pratt

In that parallel universe, Star-Lord ends up in a polyamorous relationship with a man and a woman.

The single-issue story from writer Al Ewing, artist Juann Cabal, colourist Federico Blee, and letterer Cory Petit show him accepting that he won't ever get back to his home, to Gamora (his love-interest played by Zoe Saldana in the movies), and deciding to enter the love-triangle relationship with Aradia and Mors.

According to ScreenRant, the relationship lasts for more than a century.

It is uncertain whether or not Peter Quill's sexual orientation will be incorporated in Pratt's portrayal in any upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Back in 2019, Pratt was forced to defend himself and his church after criticism that it was anti anti-LGBTQ"

Appearing on the Colbert Show, Pratt said "There's this great quote, that I actually heard in church, and it felt really appropriate, which was, 'If the spotlight that's shining on you is brighter than the light that comes from within you, it'll kill you.' And you see it all the time," he explained. "People in our position, people that are actors - you see it a lot. It's a real bright spotlight."

His comment was questioned by actor Elliot Page, who has recently confirmed they had transitioned.

In a Tweet, they said: "Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?"

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) February 8, 2019

Pratt responded on Instagram, writing: "Nothing could be further from the truth" and that his church "opens their doors to absolutely everyone".

"It has recently been suggested that i belong to a church which 'hates a certain group of people' and is 'infamously anti-LGBTQ.' Nothing could be further from the truth," he wrote. "I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone."

He added that the church "helped me tremendously" during his divorce from ex-wife Anna Faris "despite what the Bible says" about divorce.

RELATED: Win a $1000 weekly prize with our easy music quiz

RELATED: Chris Pratt's 'tone-deaf' election joke misfires

The Jurassic World star admitted that his faith is "important to me" but was sure to remind his fans that "no church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesman for any church or any group of people."

Chris Pratt was forced to defend his church after it was accused of being anti-LGBTQ. Picture: Instagram.

RELATED: The question Chris Pratt is never asked

"If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don't be surprised if someone simply wonders why it's not addressed," Elliot Page added the next day. "Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren't two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all."

Pratt attends Los Angeles' Zoe Church, which is based off Hillsong.

Its pastor has called the church "a gay welcoming church but we are not a church that affirms a gay lifestyle."

Originally published as Star's Marvel character is bisexual