Stars react to shocking Britney video

Celebrities have begun to throw their support behind the #FreeBritney movement.

Stars came out in droves after the documentary Framing Britney Spears dropped over the weekend exploring the pop princess' rise to fame, mental health struggles and subsequent conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears.

The film also follows the ongoing #FreeBritney campaign, a movement spearheaded by the singer's ardent fans who claim that Jamie is allegedly controlling her against her will. They have held protests and publicised the cause on social media.

Over the weekend, celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Andy Cohen all tweeted #FreeBritney.

Others on Twitter voiced their support after watching the doco:

Britney’s case is clearly an abuse of conservatorship laws, and I hope the spotlight on it will be what it takes to change it.



The idea of being trapped in it until you die is terrifying. She didn’t commit a heinous crime. She shouldn’t be trapped *for life*. #FreeBritney — Yann (@yannhatchuel) February 8, 2021

Like I said, I’ve always had soft spot for Britney Spears. But the NYT documentary radicalized me. I’m so angry. #FreeBritney — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 8, 2021

Just watched the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary and have to say, there is something VERY weird, very wrong going on. #FreeBritney 💔 — Garbage (@garbage) February 8, 2021

Well, I watched the Britney doc and unfortunately my takeaway is that our entire society is a humiliating, violently misogynist failure and I'm ashamed of a media culture that, for decades, villainized her for money and sport, conditioning us to think it was funny. #FreeBritney — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) February 7, 2021

The NYT Britney Spears doc is very good, I am now a passionate member of the #FreeBritney movement and painting my protest signs — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 7, 2021

Khloe Kardashian also tweeted her support, calling the situation, "so, so sad," and wrote that she was "praying" for "queen Britney".

"Finally watched the Framing Of Britney Spears on Hulu. It's an understatement to call it heartbreaking," talk-show host Tamron Hall tweeted, adding the hashtag #FreeBritney.

Meanwhile, One Day At A Time actress Valerie Bertinelli called the documentary a "gut punch" and noted there were "so many horrible men/leeches in her life".

Britney Spears’ only contact with fans in recent years is via her Instagram account.

She went on to add, "makes me crazy grateful for my parents and how they protected me a young girl in this insane business".

And Miley Cyrus shouted out her support during her "TikTok Tailgate" performance ahead of the Super Bowl. The Wrecking Ball singer added Spears' name to the lyrics of Party In The U.S.A. and told the audience, "We love Britney."

Britney's father isn't the only one being criticised. Ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and journalist Diane Sawyer have both been savaged on social media surrounding their appearances in the documentary.

Timberlake is getting grief for fanning rumours that Spears cheated on him while the two were together. That included the video for his 2002 song Cry Me A River, which featured a blond actress, who resembles Spears, sneaking around behind his back.

And Sawyer brutally hounded Spears about the relationship in a 2003 interview causing her to cry on camera.

The pop princess is currently ensnared in a legal battle with her father, who has served as her conservator over his daughter's finances for more than a decade.

At a court hearing last year, Spears' lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, claimed the singer had become afraid of her father and wanted him removed for her conservatorship entirely after he allegedly hired a new manager without consulting her.

The next court date over the battle for conservatorship is on February 11.

This story originally appeared on Page Six and is republished here with permission

