Stars top Song of the Year shortlist

INXS songwriters Andrew Farriss and the late Michael Hutchence have made the annual APRA Song of the Year shortlist for the first time in their careers.

They made the top 25 shortlist courtesy of British pop superstar Dua Lipa's global hit Break My Heart.

Farriss and Hutchence were given a songwriting credit on her 2020 single due to similarities to the band's Need You Tonight's signature guitar riff, making her song half Australian.

It is the first time Farriss and Hutchence have been in contention for the Song of The Year award since APRA revamped their annual celebration of songwriters in 1991.

INXS’s Need You Tonight has been given a new life via Dua Lipa’s hit Break My Heart. Picture: AFP

They aren't the only "veteran" newcomers to the list of the year's best songs - voted by more than 3500 Australian songwriters - with Kylie Minogue and her collaborations nominated for her Say Something single.

The top 25 is a remarkable collection of household names and emerging hitmakers.

Among the frontrunners to make the final five cut for Song Of The Year is the perennial awards favourite Kevin Parker, who has three songs from Tame Impala's The Slow Rush record vying for the award.

Kevin Parker has three Tame Impala songs in the shortlist. Picture: Iain Gillespie/The West Australian

Treasured songwriters Paul Kelly, Don Walker and Nick Cave - all regular APRA nominees - figure in the list, as do hip hop heroes Hilltop Hoods.

The new generation of Australian hitmakers including last year's Song of the Year winner Tones and I, Amy Shark and Hottest 100 stars DMA'S, Spacey Jane and Lime Cordiale also made the shortlist.

Big comeback songs from last year's releases feature on the APRA top 25.

The welcome return of Midnight Oil and their collaboration with Indigenous artists on Gadigal Land and Something For Kate's first new song in almost a decade, Situation Room also won favour with their songwriting peers.

APRA head Dean Ormston is hopeful they will be able to stage a live event to celebrate the 2021 awards in Sydney on April 28 after being forced online by the pandemic shutdown last year.

"As Australia slowly begins recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, our industry is still largely on pause," Ormston said.

"After such a difficult year, our sincere hope is that we can stage a traditional live ceremony for the 2021 APRA Music Awards.

"A physical event would announce that we're in a new era, one where we can celebrate the Australian songwriters that have excelled despite one of the most challenging years in memory."

Tones and I ‘s song Bad Child is up for Song of the Year contention. Picture: Supplied.

The 2021 APRA Song of the Year shortlist

Bad Child, Tones and I (writer Toni Watson)

Booster Seat, Spacey Jane (Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu, Caleb Harper, Kieran Lama, Peppa Lane)

Break My Heart, Dua Lipa (Andrew Farriss, Michael Hutchence, Dua Lipa, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt)

Carry You, Missy Higgins (Tim Minchin)

Everybody Rise, Amy Shark (Amy Shark, Joel Little)

Midnight Oil’s song Gadigal land has made the cut. Picture: Daniel Boud, supplied

Gadigal Land, Midnight Oil ft Dan Sultan, Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs & Bunna Lawrie (Rob Hirst, Joel Davison, Bunna Lawrie).

Getting The Band Back Together, Cold Chisel (Don Walker)

Ghosteen, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (Nick Cave, Warren Ellis)

If I Never Say A Word, Matt Corby (Matt Corby, Matthew Neighbour)

I'll Take Lonely Tonight, Tim Minchin (Tim Minchin)

I'm Good? Hilltop Hoods (Barry Francis, Daniel Smith, Matthew Lambert, John Bartlett, Paul Bartlett)

Is It True, Tame Impala (Kevin Parker)

It Might Be Time, Tame Impala (Kevin Parker)

Lost In Yesterday, Tame Impala (Kevin Parker)

Kylie Minogue is a first-time nominee for Song of the Year. Pic credit: Mushroom Group

Love Songs, Daryl Braithwaite (Michael Fatkin, Rosalind Crane, David Snyder)

Masochist, Polaris (Jamie Hails, Daniel Furnari, Rick Schneider, Ryan Siew, Jacob Steinhauser)

Meditjin, Baker Boy ft. JessB (Danzal Baker, Jess Bourke, Dion Brownfield, Jerome Farah, Dallas Woods)

On Our Own, Lime Cordiale (Louis Leimbach, Oli Leimbach, David Haddad, Michael Wofford)

Say Something, Kylie Minogue (Kylie Minogue, Jonathan Green, Ashley Howes, Richard Stannard)

Triple J kings DMA’S won votes from their songwriting peers. Picture: Supplied

Silver, DMA'S (Matthew Mason, Thomas O'Dell, John Took, Thomas Crandles, Liam Hoskins, Joel Flyger)

Situation Room, Something For Kate (Stephanie Ashworth, Paul Dempsey, Clint Hyndman)

Standing With You, Guy Sebastian (Guy Sebastian, Jamie Hartman, Greg Holden)

Tell Me Why, Archie Roach with Sally Dastey (Archie Roach)

Two Of Us, Birds Of Tokyo (Ian Berney, Ian Kenny, Glenn Sarangapany, Adam Spark, Adam Weston)

When We're Both Old and Mad, Paul Kelly & Kasey Chambers (Paul Kelly)

Originally published as Stars top Song of the Year shortlist