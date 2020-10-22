Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Star’s wedding leads to 100 virus cases

by Phoebe Loomes
22nd Oct 2020 7:42 AM

 

It's believed more than 100 people contracted COVID-19 at a high profile wedding in Mexico earlier this month.

Approximately 300 people attended the lavish nuptials between soap opera actor Armando Torrea, and the daughter of a businessman, according to Mexican authorities.

The wedding was held in Mexicali, a border city in the Mexican state of Baja California. The state's health secretary, Alonso Oscar Pérez Rico, said the wedding went ahead without temperature checks or masks for guests, and the bride and groom had not been given permission to hold an event of that size.

He said on Monday "just over a hundred people" linked with the wedding had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Mexican newspaper El Financiero.

The couple, soap star Armando Torrea and his wife after their wedding.
The couple, soap star Armando Torrea and his wife after their wedding.

 


Mr Perez Rico said they're now investigating whether an individual knowingly attended the event while infected with coronavirus.

Photos from the wedding show guests dancing and celebrating without masks and not practising social distancing.

In the state of Baja California, more than 21,800 cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the start of the pandemic. More than 10,200 of those have been within the city of Mexicali.

Originally published as Star's wedding leads to 100 virus cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health mexico wedding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen teen hits girlfriend’s brother with car, flees scene

        Premium Content Bowen teen hits girlfriend’s brother with car, flees scene

        Crime An ongoing dispute reached boiling point but the teen says he didn’t mean to strike the man.

        Well-known Airlie Beach venue outlines plans to expand

        Premium Content Well-known Airlie Beach venue outlines plans to expand

        Business A development application for a new outlet is in the pipeline set to service...

        Whitsunday mum had toxic level of meth in system after crash

        Premium Content Whitsunday mum had toxic level of meth in system after crash

        Crime The Gregory River woman admitted she had a drug problem after she crashed through a...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites