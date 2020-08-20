Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An artist impression of the luxury hotel proposed for Funnel Bay. Photo: Contributed
An artist impression of the luxury hotel proposed for Funnel Bay. Photo: Contributed
Property

Start date pencilled in for construction of six-star hotel

Laura Thomas
20th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CONSTRUCTION on a six-star hotel at Funnel Bay is set to commence next year as developers enter the final stages of approval.

Well Smart Funnel Bay Development Pty Ltd outlined plans to build a hotel with 140 accommodation units last year and the development was approved by Whitsunday Regional Council in August 2019.

PRD Nationwide Whitsunday chief executive officer Annette Harm said the developers were now in the process of preparing a new development application before construction could begin in 2021.

“(The new development application) is for master plan approval for the balance of the lot aside from the current hotel approval,” she said.

Aerial view of the location for the Funnel Bay resort on the left and Yangaro on the right.
Aerial view of the location for the Funnel Bay resort on the left and Yangaro on the right.

“Well Smart are wanting to get this in place and approved prior to beginning construction on the hotel.

“This will ensure a cohesive and well thought out overall precinct.”

The hotel development will include an indoor children’s play area and pavilion, outdoor theatre, refreshment premises, cafe, restaurant and professional office.

The venue may also be used for weddings and other functions and is set to create 150 construction jobs and another 100 jobs once the hotel opens.

More stories

Proposed caravan park in Bowen gets new 2022 deadline

Squatter left blatant clue about identity in Mt Julian shed

Parking permit plan floated for Whitsunday tourism operators

The hotel development adds to a raft of plans for the Funnel Bay area with Yangaro, a new high-end boutique accommodation location, earmarked to open at the end of the year.

The retreat will accommodate up to 48 people in six separate houses, which can be rented individually or as a group.

The grounds of Yangaro include a function room that doubles as a yoga space, open decks, game rooms, library and seven pools.

Damian Beasley, whose family owns and operates Yangaro, also has plans in the works for a $3 million eco-experience walking track stretching from Flametree to Mandalay.

funnel bay funnel bay development whitsunday regional council whitsundays development
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proposed caravan park in Bowen gets new 2022 deadline

        Premium Content Proposed caravan park in Bowen gets new 2022 deadline

        Property Plans for the park include more than 80 holiday homes and a motel with 42 units.

        Squatter left blatant clue about identity in Mt Julian shed

        Premium Content Squatter left blatant clue about identity in Mt Julian shed

        Crime The Proserpine ‘lost soul’ was using water and electricity while staying illegally...

        Anglo willing to ‘revise’ production target at CQ mines

        Premium Content Anglo willing to ‘revise’ production target at CQ mines

        News Company had ‘ambition’ to reach 24 million tonnes per annum.

        Call to diversify economy and depend less on mining

        Premium Content Call to diversify economy and depend less on mining

        News Report reveals big ideas to create new jobs and investment in Queensland regions.