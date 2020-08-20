Start date pencilled in for construction of six-star hotel

An artist impression of the luxury hotel proposed for Funnel Bay. Photo: Contributed

CONSTRUCTION on a six-star hotel at Funnel Bay is set to commence next year as developers enter the final stages of approval.

Well Smart Funnel Bay Development Pty Ltd outlined plans to build a hotel with 140 accommodation units last year and the development was approved by Whitsunday Regional Council in August 2019.

PRD Nationwide Whitsunday chief executive officer Annette Harm said the developers were now in the process of preparing a new development application before construction could begin in 2021.

“(The new development application) is for master plan approval for the balance of the lot aside from the current hotel approval,” she said.

Aerial view of the location for the Funnel Bay resort on the left and Yangaro on the right.

“Well Smart are wanting to get this in place and approved prior to beginning construction on the hotel.

“This will ensure a cohesive and well thought out overall precinct.”

The hotel development will include an indoor children’s play area and pavilion, outdoor theatre, refreshment premises, cafe, restaurant and professional office.

The venue may also be used for weddings and other functions and is set to create 150 construction jobs and another 100 jobs once the hotel opens.

The hotel development adds to a raft of plans for the Funnel Bay area with Yangaro, a new high-end boutique accommodation location, earmarked to open at the end of the year.

The retreat will accommodate up to 48 people in six separate houses, which can be rented individually or as a group.

The grounds of Yangaro include a function room that doubles as a yoga space, open decks, game rooms, library and seven pools.

Damian Beasley, whose family owns and operates Yangaro, also has plans in the works for a $3 million eco-experience walking track stretching from Flametree to Mandalay.