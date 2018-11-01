Start of club championships proves a hot and humid one

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Hot and humid conditions prevailed, even with the usual early morning start, when the Whitsunday Golf Club played the first round of the 2018 club championships last Sunday.

Lots of run on the course and no breeze till later in the morning made for excellent scores, which in turn makes for some serious adjustment to handicaps for following competitions, although handicaps will remain unchanged for the second round of the championship.

Putting proved a problem for some on the cored and sanded greens.

Round two will be played on November 18.

Ross Richards had a good day with an eagle on the 10th, a birdie on the 9th, best gross and two pin shots. Wilf Herweg took out the runner-up spot for B grade and an NTP, and Vicki Tuck played another excellent game to win the Ladies.

Men's A-grade

Winner: Danny York with 65; Runner-up: Lew Tuck with 69.

Men's B-grade

Winner: Mick Caton with 68 on a countback from runner-up Wilf Herweg.

Ladies

Winner: Vicki Tuck with 59; Runner-up Jacqui Wall with 60.

Best Gross Scores: A-grade: Ross Richards; B-grade: Dean Kercher; Ladies: Tiina Randmae.

Longest Drives: A-grade: Danny York; B-grade: Ritchie Atkins; Ladies: (1-39 h'cap): Penny Wardroper; (40+ handicap): Pam Kercher.

Nearest the pins:

All in: 2nd shot on the 9th: Ross Richards for a birdie; 1st shot on the 13th : Lew Tuck.

Men's A-grade: 2nd shot on the 2nd: Ross Richards.

Men's B-grade: 2nd shot on the 2nd : Ritchie Atkins; 1st shot on the 16th : Wilf Herweg.

Ladies: Not a pin shot to be had.

Sunday, November 4, will be the November Monthly Medal and Least Putts. Sunday, November 11 will be the 4BBB Stableford Championship.