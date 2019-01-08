Start your Sunday off the right way

WE ALL enjoy a sleep in, especially on a Sunday. There's just something about the tradition of a slow start to the morning on the last day of the weekend.

But Lynda Wendt has an alternative for all you sleepy-heads, and it actually sounds incredibly appealing.

Pilates on the Lure Balcony, with panoramic views of Abel Point Marina, and lots of fresh, crisp morning air, and a guaranteed good night sleep at the end of the day.

"I've been running the classes for close to three months now - I do it for the community I want everyone to be able to come and take some time for themselves, which is why I've kept the prices low,” she said.

Ms Wendt said the atmosphere is unbeatable, and that anyone regardless of their skill level, is welcome.

"Don't feel intimidated because once you get upstairs, you'll see what we see and it's a beautiful atmosphere,” she said.

"I greet everyone that comes in, I talk to every single person. It's just about getting people there, and sharing what I know.”

Ms Wendt said there are a range of attendees, with the youngest student being 11 and the oldest 75.

"It's challenging but I make things fun. I give moves name like 'the butt lifter', and people come because they want to hear those things. I sit there for hours writing things down and studying,” she said.

The health benefits of Pilates are endless, and Ms Wendt encourages people with lower back or knee joint pain to give the "active stretch” a go.

"Pilates develops muscles and keeps them strong, so you won't get injured. It strengthens all the small muscles, and the core and it helps with lower back pain,” she said.

Ms Wendt said it's important for people to recognise how they feel on the inside, as opposed to how they look on the outside, as good health starts from within.

"Pilates gives you a strong mind, so if you're suffering from depression then come and see for yourself one morning. If you've got a bad back or sore knees it straitens your spine, and you'll sleep better.”

Ms Wendt has been teaching Pilates for 30 years, and her Sunday morning classes at Lure Balcony run, rain hail or shine.

It's first in best dressed and at only $5 it's advised to get there early, and bring along some spare change for a coffee afterwards.