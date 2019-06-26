Starting a conversation on mental health

SHARP THREADS: 2017 Saddle Bronc and All Round Champion Cowboy Jordy Iker will be wearing his This Is A Conversation Starter shirt during the Collinsville Rodeo.

IF YOU see some loud and bright shirts around the Glencore Collinsville Rodeo this weekend, just know that this is a conversation starter.

The Collinsville Rodeo Association has this year come on board to support an organisation dear to their hearts in the This Is A Conversation Starter Foundation (TIACS).

The TIACS foundation was created by two men from Brisbane who, after they lost a close mate to suicide in late 2015, became acutely aware that there was a significant lack of understanding of mental health, particularly among young men.

Their range of loud and bright shirts are obnoxiously 'out there' on purpose, and serve to act as a conversation starter and help to facilitate conversation among young men in regards to mental health.

Collinsville Rodeo Association president Robert Searle said it was a cause that was very close to the hearts of everyone in Collinsville.

"There's a mental health problem in rural areas, and Collinsville is not alone in facing this problem," Mr Searle said.

"We really want to tell people that you don't have to ride alone, that there are people who are looking out for you even when you don't think that's the case.

"We've recognised at the association that this is a big issue and we want to try and do whatever we can to help."

To raise money for the TIACS Foundation, there will be a 'bloke based' raffle on the day, with prizes donated by the local community for the cause.

Tickets will be on sale for $2 each or three for $5 and drawn during the main event.

Mr Searle said further proof of the meaning behind the shirt can be seen by Jordy Iker, who will be wearing a TIACS shirt during his competitions.

"After suffering his own family loss recently and hearing about our partnership with TIACS, Jordy shares the same vision to break down this stigma surrounding Mens Mental Health," Mr Searle said.

"With the view to raise awareness and start a conversation, the 2017 Saddle Bronc & All Round Champion Cowboy will be wearing his shirt while competing."

Collinsville Rodeo Association wants to thank Bowen Outdoors and Disposals, Collinsville Hardware, Gordon's Welding Service Collinsville, TradeMutt, Alchemy Hair Styles and the Searle Families for their donations to the raffle