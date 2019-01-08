Starting the New Year in the pool

GETTING IN SHAPE: Members of the Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club training hard out of the pool to start 2019.

GETTING IN SHAPE: Members of the Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club training hard out of the pool to start 2019.

SWIMMING: Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club coaches Ken Crittenden and Mark Erickson were very surprised to see so many swimmers start training for 2019.

Even on New Year's Day more than 30 swimmers came along and trained.

The coaches would like to commend the following swimmers who trained just about every day last week: Remy, Gus and Eden Hedges, Matilda, Jai and Tane Dennison, Tegan Hanks, Kimba-Lee Simmonds, Tyler Greenhill, Will Smith, Orry and Juke Ferguson, Mitchell Milostic, Mae and Eve Carter-Attwood and Hannah Crittenden.

A big welcome to new swimmers Chelsea and Phoebe De Zen, and Harris and Tora Delac.

The coaches saw big improvements from Harris and Tora Delac, Don Norris and Lucas Purdie this week.

All of these swimmers attended swimming regularly and really tried their best. Well done!

Mikhaila Flint also resumed swim training after her big week at State Championships and a bit of time off for rest.

Some swimmers are training to improve their fitness and technique over the holidays and some are training for their 2019 goals.

Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club resume club nights from Wednesday, January 16, and the first district carnival will be in Ayr on January 19.

The Cannons will be hosting their own swimming carnival on January 26-27.

The club is making preparations for the event and looking for sponsors for carnival's Skins events.

The Skins events are the highlight of the carnival where the fastest swimmers compete until they are eliminated with prizes for the top competitors.

Cannonvale Cannons always welcome new swimmers to join in their activities.

New swimmers and their families can just drop into the Cannonvale pool for information or contact club secretary Theresa Manning on 0402776299.