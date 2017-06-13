State Budget 2017-18: What the Whitsundays is getting

The Whitsunday Coast Airport will receive $15 in funding from the State Government in the 2017-18 budget.

FUNDING for an airport terminal expansion and runway upgrade worth $15 million is the big ticket item for the Whitsundays in the Queensland Government's 2017-18 budget.

Proserpine also fared well with the Proserpine Auxiliary Fire Station receiving a further $2.3m, which will be added to a funding pool announced last year and will total $3.2 m.

The money will be used to upgrade and move the station, Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha said.

Miss Taha said she believed the people of the Whitsundays would be satisfied with State Government spending in the year to come.

"I think this budget is all about creating jobs and funding recovery," she said.

Ms Taha said in particular the funding for the Whitsunday Coast Airport was a win for the region.

"I am really pleased we have delivered $15 million out of the $40 million that the council has asked for."

Bowen has not missed out either.

The Bowen Hospital's essential services upgrade received $3.2m and the Bowen Police Station and watch house redevelopment has $7m.

The Great Barrier Reef Whitsunday Marine Park moorings project received $395,000 and $600,000 went to the Southern Whitehaven lookout trail.

Ms Taha said the budget provided some good outcomes for the Whitsundays but there was "still more to do", including the flood proofing of the Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains.

"(However) I don't know if we are going to be able to flood-proof a road in the middle of a flood plain (the Bruce Hwy at Gorganga Plains) like the Member for Whitsunday thinks we can," Ms Taha said.