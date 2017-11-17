STATE ELECTION 2017: Whitsunday candidates battle it out

The candidates for Whitsunday engaged in a battle of ideas at the Reef Gateway last night.

The candidates for Whitsunday engaged in a battle of ideas at the Reef Gateway last night. James Graham

A DRAMATIC candidate walkout, talk of "large gonads" and an anti-white racism controversy spiced up proceedings at last night's Whitsunday pre-election forum

The forum at the Reef Gateway, hosted by the Whitsunday Coast and Proserpine Chamber's of Commerce and moderated by former councillor Kevin Collins set the scene for what is going to be a tightly fought election.

Hesitant to pick a winner, Mr Collins said the LNP's Jason Costigan may have won some points on "style", but that the contest would come down to "substance" which would be a matter for the voters of Whitsunday.

"This will still be a marginal seat (after election day) and it will go down to preferences, the last time it went down to preferences One Nation won," he said.

"It will be a three-horse race and if there is an upset it could go to One Nation."

Dan Van Blarcom stirred controversy at the Whitsunday pre-election forum. James Graham

While all candidates attended the forum, Independent candidate Dan Van Blarcom left after his opening remarks to attend his daughter's school formal, but not before causing a stir and accusing Mr Costigan of "misleading" voters with a personal shot which raised the ire of the moderator.

Mr Collins said Mr Van Blarcom was "out of line" but that the forum otherwise went to plan.

"It was disgraceful, there is enough dirty politics that goes on at the big end of town and we don't need it at a local level in a community forum," he said.

Greens candidate Imogen Lindenberg spoke out against the Adani mine project. James Graham

Mr Collins also reprimanded Greens candidate Imogen Lindenberg after she made reference to "rich white farmers” earning money on indigenous land to make a political point about tree clearing laws.

"We did talk about respect and there is a current court case going on where someone took offence to being called a rich white man. I'm a poor white man but we keep racism away from it," he said.

The candidates answered four Chamber of Commerce questions on notice before tackling some pointed questions from the floor.

Mr Costigan talked up his commitment to road infrastructure on Hamilton Plains, the Urannah Dam project, a $2 million announcement for a tourist information centre in Proserpine and the "elephant in the room" - power prices.

Former Whitsunday Shire Mayor Glen Patullo questioned Mr Costigan on his priority to direct $750 million to the "white elephant" Urannah Dam, when the money could be spent on fast-tracking the international status of the Whitsunday Coast Airport.

"It's not a white elephant, it's a great vision - no one had the political gonads for it to happen," Mr Costigan said.

"I have big gonads and I will make it happen."

Labor candidate Bronwyn Taha talked up her commitments for Whitsunday. James Graham

Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha spruiked her priorities including the $15 million toward upgrading Whitsunday Coast Airport, $25 million to rejuvenate the Whitsunday Islands and $10.9 million toward promoting eco-tourism on Whitsunday Island.

There was also a $2.1 million commitment announced last night to help fund Stage 3 of the Whitsunday Sportspark masterplan - which would see a new two-storey modern club house built by next year.

Ms Taha was caught off guard by a question on where Labor how to vote cards would direct preferences, noting the Greens were second and Katter's Australia Party was third but was unsure of the others.

"I don't have the how to vote card in front of me," she said.

"I haven't focused on preferences because I'm hoping to win this seat."

One Nation candidate Noel Skippen outlined his platform for Whitsunday. James Graham

One Nation candidate Noel Skippen's pitch for Whitsunday included a pledge to scrap the Cross River Rail project in Brisbane in favour of more investment in the region.

Issues raised included overcrowding at Cannonvale State School, support for a Blackcurrant Island All Tide Boat Ramp and building a publicly owned coal fired power station in Collinsville.

"There is a two-stage development plan which isn't currently funded and the (Cannonvale State) school only too desperately needs demountable classrooms for the 2018 year," he said.

"While two inner city schools in Brisbane are funded in the state budget, yet again the south-east wins. If elected, I will fight to get the upgrade funded."

Mr Skippen conceded One Nation had no specific policy position to "support small businesses in the aftermath of natural disasters" but would strive to ensure local businesses are involved to the maximum level possible.

There was also no One Nation policy position on Whitsunday tourism.

KAP candidate Jennifer Whitney spoke of her past experience in local government. James Graham

Katter's Australia Party candidate and former Mayor Jennifer Whitney cited the Category D political football between State and Federal Governments as a motivating factor for her to run for election.

"It wasn't until Cyclone Debbie when I decided to step back into politics, it hasn't been easy and I had to re-find the confidence I lost in March last year (after losing the mayoral race)," she said.

Ms Whitney said she was running in the hope of gaining the balance of power to hold the government of the day to account.

Stopping the Carmichael Mine Adani project, was the stamp Greens candidate Ms Lindenberg said she would want to leave on the region if successful.

"The only way it can be funded is through tax payer money and their profits will go to tax havens," she said.

"This is really important and we won't budge on it."

The other candidates were questioned on whether they supported the Adani Carmichael Mine project and climate change.

Noel Skippen and Jennifer Whitney expressed support for the project but said the railway from Abbott Point to the Galilee Basin needed to be funded by the State Government to ensure a return on the asset.

Ms Taha said the project needed "to stand on its own two feet" while Mr Costigan spoke of "striking a balance" between supporting the coal industry, and meeting community expectations on environmental concerns.

When questioned on the credibility of climate change, Mr Costigan said the climate had been changing since "Moses played full back at Jerusalem".

"I think there has been a man-made contribution to climate change, but the coverage of it has been way over the top," he said.

Mr Skippen said there was no "yes-no answer" to climate change and that there was a small human contribution, while Ms Whitney made reference to cows when she said "everyone contributes".

Councillor John Collins asked the candidates whether they would "cross the floor" if their party's position conflicted with the Whitsunday community.

Mr Costigan didn't directly answer the question but said he exchanged some "home truths" to Federal Immigration Minister Peter Dutton with respect to the Federal Government's Category D shortfall.

"If I don't like something the leader is doing I'm ripping his ears off in the party room. I've done it before and that might be why I'm not in shadow cabinet, but I love doing this job and if it means breaking ranks and shoving it up people so be it," he said.

Ms Taha said if she came across a serious issue she would have a "serious discussion" with the party.

Noel Skippen, Imogen Lindenberg and Jennifer Whitney both said they were prepared to cross the floor if required.