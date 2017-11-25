State election 2017: Whitsunday voting booths open

IF YOU aren't interested in voting then don't whinge about the outcome.

This was the message former councillor and Fish D'vine co-owner Kevin Collins had for disengaged voters who fail to vote in today's important election which will shape the region's direction for the next three years.

"If you don't participate then you can't complain,” he said.

"Its a shame that people who are disengaged are often are most noisy and yet they don't bother voting.”

Fish D'vine co-owner Kevin Collins called on all voters to have their say. Jacob Wilson

Mr Collins voted at the Cannonvale booth early this morning to "beat the rush” and enjoy the atmosphere which only comes on an election day.

"I find election day is a fun day, all the locals are here and all the banter between the booth workers is a bit of fun,” he said.

"I always enjoyed the process - if not always the outcome.

"I like that its back to compulsory preferential voting because it means every vote counts...it is a great return to democracy.”

However, not everyone shared Mr Collins' enthusiasm.

Richard Wheeler and Dylan Scotman got voting our of the way early at the Cannonvale State School booth. Jacob Wilson

Cannonvale voter Richard Wheeler said he wasn't "entirely convinced” that the person he voted for would do what they said they would do.

"Truthfully, I had to ask my other half what we were even voting for,” he said.

Eddie Wooden was another early voter who said he was disillusioned with what the candidates had to offer.

When asked if he would opt for a minor party, Mr Wooden pointed to the Pauline Hanson's One Nation and KAP's Jenny Whitney signs and offered a scathing assessment.

"You wouldn't put that fruitcake (Pauline Hanson) in there and (Jenny Whitney) already had a go and blew it. You sort of vote for the least (hated) of the bad lot,” he said.

Mr Wooden said he couldn't understand why any party would agree to allow Adani access to tax payer funds for a rail line to the Galilee Basin.

"Why anyone would want to throw money at Adani is beyond me, if they are such a great company they should be able to come up with the finances to produce what they need to produce,” he said.

James Gavin said there was nothing in it for him at this election. Jacob Wilson

James Gavin said he felt like none of the candidates had anything to offer someone in his situation.

In an ideal world, he said he would like to see the seat of Whitsunday get its fair share.

"Money that is meant to be spent here needs to be spent here, stuff Brisbane,” he said.

Robert Lloyd-Lewis said he wanted to see "better service than we had for the last three years” from whoever wins the election.

"We need jobs here and we need money for infrastructure and tourism,” he said.

The candidates for the seat for Whitsunday include Jason Costigan (LNP), Bronwyn Taha (ALP), Noel Skippen (One Nation), Jennifer Whitney (KAP), Imogen Lindenberg (Greens) and Dan Van Blarcom (Independent).

Voters have until 6pm today to lodge their vote or will face a fine.

Voting booths can be found at Cannonvale State School (Cannonvale), Dingo Beach Community Centre (Dingo Beach) and St Catherines Catholic College (Proserpine).