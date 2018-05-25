State funding assured for Hayman Island school

The Department of Education assures the Hayman Island State School will reopen later this year.

THE Department of Education has committed this week to providing staffing to ensure the continued operation of the state school on Hayman Island.

The Education Minister Grace Grace replied to a Notice on Question made by the Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan asking if the department could provide

an "iron-clad guarantee” will not close the school down.

"Hayman Island Resort is scheduled to reopen later this year,” Ms Grace said.

"Once the Hayman Island Resort reopens and returns to normal staffing levels, the Department of Education expects the school's prospective enrolment numbers to increase accordingly with the return of more working families to the island.”

Former relief teacher at the school, Nigel Ralph told the Whitsunday Times the school was was built by the resort owners but all staffing and equipment was provided by the state before Cyclone Debbie hit in March last year.

Mr Ralph indicated the Education Department has a responsibility to the children who called the island home.

In the last 20 years, Mr Costigan accused the Labor Government of having a history of closing schools, including Yalboroo, Narpi and Mount Charlton State Schools.

Mr Costigan's fear that the school would be shut down have been unrealised, Ms Grace said "the school will continue to be available to serve the needs of the Hayman Island community”.