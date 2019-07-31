State gives green tick for further Hells Gate study

The Federal Government announced selection of Townsville Enterprise to undertake the business case in April and provided a signed funding schedule to the state in early July.

The Federal Government announced selection of Townsville Enterprise to undertake the business case in April and provided a signed funding schedule to the state in early July.

THE State Government will give the green light to further assessment of the $5 billion Hells Gates Dam, just a day after being accused of stalling the development.

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham will today announce the state will sign a bilateral agreement with the Commonwealth to progress the assessment.

The assessment includes a business case study into the dam and the potential development of the Big Rocks Weir at Charters Towers, both of which have been promised a total of $54 million in funding by the Federal Government.

"I know our three local members here and the people of North Queensland want to see this project progress," Dr Lynham said.

"We've listened and we will work with the Commonwealth to continue the investigation of the Hells Gates proposal. However the Palaszczuk Government's bottom line remains that any major investment like this needs to deliver value for money for Queensland taxpayers.

"The best way to establish that is for a detailed assessment that establishes all the costs and benefits."

The Federal Government announced selection of Townsville Enterprise to undertake the business case in April and provided a signed funding schedule to the state in early July.

The Bulletin carried a front-page story, headlined "Dam Busters", after a delay in sign-off by the state and an editorial saying the Labor State Government "still doesn't get it".

In the Senate meanwhile, federal Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan has been urging the State Government to take advantage of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal cash ready to be spent developing water resources and creating jobs in Queensland.

It comes as figures show five of seven water projects in Queensland are either still under negotiations with the State Government or waiting for a State Government commitment.

Projects waiting for a State Government commitment include the Hughenden Irrigation Scheme, promised $182 million and, before today's announcement, the Big Rocks Weir, allocated $30 million subject to the Hells Gate business case.

Other projects waiting for a State Government commitment or under negotiation include the Emu Swamp Dam at Stanthorpe, the Rookwood Weir at Rockhampton and the Warwick Recycled Water for Agriculture Project at Warwick.

The two projects under construction are the Mareeba-Dimbulah Water Supply Scheme on the Atherton Tablelands and the Nogoa Mackenzie Water Supply Scheme at Emerald.

Senator Canavan said funding for Rookwood Weir had been "on the table" since 2016 and that the State Government finally announced a tender for road work last week.