State Govt sends more than 200 letters demanding TC Debbie victims pay up

Bob Eden disputes a letter from the Department of Communities stating he received monies he was not entitled to in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

THE Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services has released figures on disaster recovery overpayments made in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

A spokesperson for the department said 210 letters had been posted to claimants demanding they return money to the State Government after receiving payments they were in eligible for.

"Overpayments that may have been caused by system or processing errors and overpayments deemed of a value that there is no cost benefit in attempting to recover, will not be recovered," the spokesperson said.

"Out of the more than 72,800 payments distributed across all forms of assistance provided after Cyclone Debbie - which totalled more than $32 million - only 210 letters, or 0.003% of claims, have been sent out seeking reimbursement for overpayments.

"We are aware that during Cyclone Debbie recovery efforts, a number overpayments were made by people inadvertently claiming for grants which they were not entitled to.

"A small percentage of people may try to take unfair advantage of grants following a disaster, and verification checks and data processing is in place to identify people who have made fraudulent claims."

Local yachtie Bob Eden received one such letter from the department, however he is sure he wasn't paid the same recovery grant twice.

Mr Eden believes his name was used by a fraudulent claimant to extract another hardship assistance grant from the State Government.

Read more about Mr Eden's joust with the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services.