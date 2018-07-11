Menu
Billy Slater will retire from his rep career in game III.
Rugby League

LIVE: Queensland seek Game III redemption

by Staff writers
11th Jul 2018 7:16 PM

GAME III of State of Origin at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium will kick off at 8pm tonight.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has branded the term "dead rubber" dirty words as the Maroons look to avoid a series whitewash in State of Origin.

It's captain Billy Slater's last Origin appearance and Walters says his team is doing everything it can to ensure a Blues clean sweep doesn't happen.

"No one wants to be tagged with that," Walters said of a possible 3-0 series defeat.

Ladbrokes has NSW as firm favourites at $1.68 to win the game. Queensland are at $2.25.

Some 50,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG BELOW: 

