Origin star’s dad denied chance to see his debut

David Fifita in action at a training session during the Queensland Maroons State of Origin Fan Day at Charleville. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

David Fifita in action at a training session during the Queensland Maroons State of Origin Fan Day at Charleville. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

THE jailed father of Origin star David Fifita has pleaded with a magistrate to release him from custody so he can see his son's Maroons debut.

Siaosi Teisina Fifita applied for bail in the Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday after being charged with seven offences including possessing dangerous drugs and utensils and receiving tainted property.

David Fifita at a defence at a training session during the Queensland Maroons State of Origin Fan Day at Charleville Showgrounds on May 28, 2019. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

After submissions from his own lawyer, Jac Tong, Fifita addressed the court himself via video link from jail, saying he wanted to be released so he could support his son, who will playing his first game next week

"I wanna get out for the second State of Origin or something," he told magistrate Grace Kahlert, saying the fact he had breached his parole was a minor slip up and he'd been "doing the right thing".

Fifita, who the court heard has a 15-page criminal history, was charged on May 11 after Polair allegedly spotted him getting out of a car that had been speeding in Brisbane's south.

He was arrested after allegedly being seen throwing a bag over a fence which was found to contain a substance believed to be the drug ice.

Police also claim he was driving a vehicle fitted with two different licence plates that were registered to other vehicles.

David Fifita at the Queensland State of Origin team fan day in Charleville. Picture: Adam Head.

Mr Tong, from Guest Lawyers, told the court his client was willing to abide by any bail conditions that would alleviate his risk of reoffending or failing to appear before the court.

But after hearing the man had repeatedly been before the courts since the 1990s where he had breached bail conditions and failed to appear when required, his application for bail was denied.

In refusing bail, Ms Kahlert said she understood the man's desire to be released from custody to support his son's football career, but deemed him an unacceptable risk of reoffending and failing to surrender into custody because of his past.

The father of David Fifita (pictured) has made a bid for release ahead of his son’s Origin debut Wednesday week. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

The court also heard Fifita had committed the alleged offences one day after being granted bail for similar offending, which occurred at Ipswich.

Broncos David Fifita, 19, will on Wednesday night become the first player born in the 2000s to play Origin.

Siaosi Teisina Fifita will return to court on June 19.