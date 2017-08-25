State-of-the-art marine facility planned for Bowen

FOLLOWING changes to laws governing the operation of superyachts in the Whitsundays, a plan to bring the region into the 21st century is being put forward.

Abell Point Marina is well placed to take advantage of increased superyacht visitation and owner Paul Darrouzet has plans to build a "state-of-the-art” facility at the second basin of Bowen Harbour.

"With the recent opening of the Whitsundays to superyachts and the enormous number of vessels travelling to and from Auckland for the next Americas Cup, demand for the facility will be strong,” he said.

"In addition, an urgent requirement for new and modern facilities from current boat owners is also rising and forecast to further increase as more Australians holiday in the beautiful Whitsunday region.

"Unfortunately, the current facilities at Airlie Beach are too small and way below the standard of physical excellence modern boat owners require.

"Dirt floors, rags for fences and facilities that do not meet current Australian standards are not what the modern boating public desire,” he said.

The proposed new marine precinct will bring together all industry participants including Federal and State Governments, Whitsunday Regional Council, Ports North Corporation and other industry groups involved in training and skill development.

There is no facility like the one proposed between Cairns and Brisbane and will accommodate vessels up to 1000 tons.