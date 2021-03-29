Menu
State set for wet Easter weekend

by Cormac Pearson
29th Mar 2021 1:11 PM
It looks set to be a soggy Easter weekend with wet weather forecast for much of Queensland.

Showers are forecast daily from now through to Easter Sunday, with as much as 15mm expected to fall.

An upper trough will sit over the southeast and central parts of Queensland and will amplify as the week goes on.

James Thompson from the Bureau of Meteorology, said there was a chance of storms on Monday and Tuesday across the southeast, with a wet weekend ahead right across Queensland.

"From about Saturday or Sunday onwards there is the chance of increased showers again through the southeast or really anywhere along eastern Queensland," Mr Thompson said.

"There is a lot of uncertainty with the specifics of this forecast but I would say there is a chance we'll see a wet weekend ahead depending on the development of a coastal trough."

On Sunday, the Sunshine Coast is a 70 per cent chance of rain with 4-20mm forecast while Brisbane and the Gold Coast are a 60 per cent and forecast to cop between 1-15mm.

"It's one of those times of year, March/April where we do get interaction between tropical weather systems and subtropical weather systems,' he said.

"It's probably too early to say exactly where that trough will develop, it could develop offshore which could lead to very little rain but could develop in our coastal regions and bring some heavier showers in that area."

The state's north is also due for wet weekend from Thursday to Sunday with a top of 15mm in Cairns and 10mm in Townsville.

Brisbane is forecast for light showers and with a top of 28C.

