State takes next step to build rocket launch pad

by Hayden Johnson
28th Jul 2020 9:59 AM
A PROBE into the viability of Queensland's first commercial rocket launch site at Abbot Point will be announced today as part of a push for the state to take a leading role in the multi-trillion-dollar global industry.

The State Government will this morning announce a technical study and consultation will begin for an orbital rocket launch site near Abbot Point, north of Bowen.

It would be Queensland's first commercial rocket launch pad and Australia's third - with two in South Australia under construction.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and State Development Minister Kate Jones. Picture: David Clark
Global space companies will be included in the consultation to help Queensland take a larger share in the US$345bn industry, State Development Minister Kate Jones said.

"Our space industry already supports more than 2000 jobs and generates $760m in annual revenue for Queensland businesses," she said.

"We want to grow these numbers and ensure that local businesses get a piece of the action."

Ms Jones said the launch site at Abbot Point would help the state reach its goal of creating 6000 space industry jobs by 2036.

"Launch sites are few and far between," she said.

"Having a launch site would give us a huge point of difference and would enable us to bring more global players here to Queensland.

"We've said very clearly through our Industry Attraction Fund that we want to do business with companies that want to establish themselves in Queensland and create local jobs."

Adelaide-based space company Southern Launch is building the world's largest private launch site in South Australia.

It is the second site developed by Southern Launch, which plans to build Australia's first commercial rocket launch site on the southern tip of Eyre Peninsula.

