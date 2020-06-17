Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW MINERALS: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced $10 million in exploration grants. Picture: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg News
NEW MINERALS: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced $10 million in exploration grants. Picture: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg News
Politics

State targets ‘green economy’ with $10m new minerals boost

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
17th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW “booster pack” is promised to supercharge exploration for new minerals and support mine technology innovators to deliver future mine jobs.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced $10 million in exploration grants to speed up the development of new mines to take advantage of high domestic and international demand in the growing green economy.

Funding of $650,000 is also available to help small businesses in the mining equipment, technology and services sector to accelerate commercialisation of their ideas.

More stories:

  • How a Paget engineering firm has adapted since virus crisis

  • WATCH: Game-changing resource project on track for May

    METS chief’s warning for Mackay: Unite or miss out

    • China and the Congo currently dominate the global market in new economy minerals, which include traditional minerals like copper, zinc and nickel, as well non-traditional like cobalt, rare earths and vanadium.

    Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Parliament House, Brisbane. Picture: Liam Kidston
    Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Parliament House, Brisbane. Picture: Liam Kidston

    Ms Palaszczuk said the COVID-19 pandemic had further accelerated the demand for new economy minerals with the increased use of digital communication technology.

    Subscriber benefits:

    How to make the most of your digital subscription

    Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

    “Queensland is rich in the minerals needed to manufacture the computers and smartphones we are communicating with, the renewable energy components needed to power them and the batteries we need to store the power,” she said.

    The $10 million will be made available as exploration grants of up to $200,000 over four years.

    green economy mets mining news new minerals qldpol
    Mackay Daily Mercury

    Just In

      Just In

        Top Stories

          Bowen Tourism Centre reopens with fresh new look

          premium_icon Bowen Tourism Centre reopens with fresh new look

          News A ‘much-needed’ revamp at Bowen Tourism will offer visitors some great new facilities.

          Whitsundays top of the bucket list for Queensland escapes

          premium_icon Whitsundays top of the bucket list for Queensland escapes

          News People are rushing to lock down a holiday in the region according to two major...

          What $1.17m funding means for region’s Tafe campuses

          premium_icon What $1.17m funding means for region’s Tafe campuses

          Careers The campuses will share in $450,000 for post-COVID recovery.

          ‘I’ll kill you’: Knife-wielding man’s terrifying crime spree

          premium_icon ‘I’ll kill you’: Knife-wielding man’s terrifying crime spree

          Crime A drunk Airlie Beach man went on a terrifying ‘one-man crime spree’